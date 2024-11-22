Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 smashes October 2024 sales and gives Xbox Game Pass a lift, too

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Analytics group Circana grants insight every month into U.S. video game hardware and software sales.

Circana reports that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game of October 2024, instantly becoming the third best-selling game of the year in the U.S.

In addition to high sales, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 boosted Xbox Game Pass due to being included day one.

PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console of the month, followed by Xbox Series X|S.

We've finally got some answers on one of the most anticipated debuts of 2024.



Treyarch and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game of October 2024 in the U.S, Circana executive director and advisor Mat Piscatella explained on Friday via Bluesky. The latest entry in Activision's annual blockbuster first-person shooter franchise instantly became the third best-selling game of the year, with sales in its first two weeks 23% higher than last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, a first for the series since Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Piscatella notes that non-mobile video game subscription spending for the month rose 16%, largely thanks to Xbox Game Pass.

For console sales, PlayStation 5 took first place in units sold and dollar sales, with Xbox Series X|S consoles second in both categories, while Nintendo Switch stayed in third place. Overall, video game hardware dropped 23% year-over-year, with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S dropping 38%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.

Below, you'll find more details on the other best-selling games of the month and the year-to-date, though bear in mind this isn't a 100% complete picture, as some publishers and developers choose not to share digital data, such as Focus Entertainment with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

October 2024 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

2. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

3. Silent Hill 2 (2024)

4. Undisputed

5. Metaphor: ReFantazio

6. Dragon Age: The Veilguard

7. Super Mario Party Jamboree*

8. Madden NFL 25

9. Sonic x Shadow Generations

10. EA Sports FC 25

11. EA Sports College Football 25

12. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom*

13. Hogwarts Legacy

14. NHL 25

15. Astro Bot

16. Minecraft****

17. NBA 2K25*

18. Life is Strange: Double Exposure

19. Final Fantasy 1-VI Bundle

20. Elden Ring

October 2024 Circana sales charts: Here are the best-selling games of the year so far

1. EA Sports College Football 25

2. Helldivers 2

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

4. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

6. Madden NFL 25

7. EA Sports MVP Bundle

8. Elden Ring

9. Dragon's Dogma 2

10. EA Sports FC 25

11. MLB The Show 24**

12. WWE 2K24***

13. Hogwarts Legacy

14. Grand Theft Auto 5**

15. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

16. Tekken 8

17. NBA 2K24**

18. Minecraft****

19. Madden NFL 24

20. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

*Denotes no digital sales data

**Denotes no digital sales data on Xbox or Nintendo Switch

***Denotes no digital sales data for August through October

****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch

Analysis: The best of both worlds?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently praised the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, noting that it drove the biggest single-day increase in Xbox Game Pass subscribers ever.

With additional insight from the Circana charts, it's tentatively looking like Microsoft has struck a careful balance. Xbox Game Pass got a significant boost, while unit sales remain strong on PlayStation.

Obviously, the game's legs will be a question, but it's hard for to imagine a way this launch could've gone better for Microsoft and Activision on the software side.

Console hardware remains a problem however, even as last month's results indicated that Xbox Series X is now outselling Xbox Series S. Based on these continual drops, it's not just an issue for Microsoft. I expect the PlayStation 5 Pro to give Sony a leg up in next month's results, but the overall questions just aren't going away.