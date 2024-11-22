Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 smashes October 2024 sales and gives Xbox Game Pass a lift, too
The latest Call of Duty is the best-selling game of October 2024, and it's given Xbox Game Pass a boost.
What you need to know
- Analytics group Circana grants insight every month into U.S. video game hardware and software sales.
- Circana reports that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game of October 2024, instantly becoming the third best-selling game of the year in the U.S.
- In addition to high sales, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 boosted Xbox Game Pass due to being included day one.
- PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console of the month, followed by Xbox Series X|S.
We've finally got some answers on one of the most anticipated debuts of 2024.
Treyarch and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game of October 2024 in the U.S, Circana executive director and advisor Mat Piscatella explained on Friday via Bluesky. The latest entry in Activision's annual blockbuster first-person shooter franchise instantly became the third best-selling game of the year, with sales in its first two weeks 23% higher than last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023).
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, a first for the series since Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Piscatella notes that non-mobile video game subscription spending for the month rose 16%, largely thanks to Xbox Game Pass.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Treyarch and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 includes a bevy of new multiplayer maps, the return of round-based zombies, and an action-packed campaign that brings the title of blockbuster back to this franchise in full force.
Buy for Xbox: $69.99 at Best Buy | $69.99 at Amazon
Buy for PlayStation: $69.99 at Best Buy | $69.99 at Amazon
Buy for PC: $69.99 at Steam | $69.99 at Microsoft Store
For console sales, PlayStation 5 took first place in units sold and dollar sales, with Xbox Series X|S consoles second in both categories, while Nintendo Switch stayed in third place. Overall, video game hardware dropped 23% year-over-year, with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S dropping 38%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.
Below, you'll find more details on the other best-selling games of the month and the year-to-date, though bear in mind this isn't a 100% complete picture, as some publishers and developers choose not to share digital data, such as Focus Entertainment with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
October 2024 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.
1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
2. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
3. Silent Hill 2 (2024)
4. Undisputed
5. Metaphor: ReFantazio
6. Dragon Age: The Veilguard
7. Super Mario Party Jamboree*
8. Madden NFL 25
9. Sonic x Shadow Generations
10. EA Sports FC 25
11. EA Sports College Football 25
12. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom*
13. Hogwarts Legacy
14. NHL 25
15. Astro Bot
16. Minecraft****
17. NBA 2K25*
18. Life is Strange: Double Exposure
19. Final Fantasy 1-VI Bundle
20. Elden Ring
October 2024 Circana sales charts: Here are the best-selling games of the year so far
1. EA Sports College Football 25
2. Helldivers 2
3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
4. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)
6. Madden NFL 25
7. EA Sports MVP Bundle
8. Elden Ring
9. Dragon's Dogma 2
10. EA Sports FC 25
11. MLB The Show 24**
12. WWE 2K24***
13. Hogwarts Legacy
14. Grand Theft Auto 5**
15. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
16. Tekken 8
17. NBA 2K24**
18. Minecraft****
19. Madden NFL 24
20. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
*Denotes no digital sales data
**Denotes no digital sales data on Xbox or Nintendo Switch
***Denotes no digital sales data for August through October
****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
🍁The hottest Black Friday deals🦃
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
- 📱iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X (1TB) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- 💻Surface Pro 11 (X Plus) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $300!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💽WD_Black Xbox Series X|S Card (1TB) | $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- ⌨️Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless | $84.99 at Best Buy (Save $115!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired | $39.99 at Best Buy (Save $30!)
- 💽WD_BLACK Handheld SSD (2TB) | $179.99 at Best Buy (Save $60!)
Analysis: The best of both worlds?
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently praised the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, noting that it drove the biggest single-day increase in Xbox Game Pass subscribers ever.
With additional insight from the Circana charts, it's tentatively looking like Microsoft has struck a careful balance. Xbox Game Pass got a significant boost, while unit sales remain strong on PlayStation.
Obviously, the game's legs will be a question, but it's hard for to imagine a way this launch could've gone better for Microsoft and Activision on the software side.
Console hardware remains a problem however, even as last month's results indicated that Xbox Series X is now outselling Xbox Series S. Based on these continual drops, it's not just an issue for Microsoft. I expect the PlayStation 5 Pro to give Sony a leg up in next month's results, but the overall questions just aren't going away.
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon
The Xbox Series X Digital Edition ditches the disc drive to give you $50 in additional savings. The white console is otherwise largely unchanged, save for a new CPU process that should boost power efficiency slightly.
See at: Amazon
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.