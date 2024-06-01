Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 — Battle pass, Blackcell, new maps and more

With the Xbox Showcase coming in early June, followed by a Call of Duty Direct for Treyarch's upcoming Black Ops 6, there's already plenty for Call of Duty fans to be excited about. That doesn't mean Sledgehammer and the support studios behind the massive franchise are slowing down on Modern Warfare 3's post-launch support. There's a fresh new battle pass to keep you busy as Season 4 arrives ahead of the upcoming reveal event with a brand-new lineup of content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Season 4 went live on Wednesday, May 29 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET.

Call of Duty Season 4 — Modern Warfare 3 maps, modes, and events

Before the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, lead developers Sledgehammer Games and publisher Activision committed to fans that the game would receive no less than 12 new maps in its post-launch seasonal content. Sledgehammer has stuck by that commitment, and players can look forward to two brand-new maps in Season 4. The new maps for Season 4 will bring the post-launch map count to 17, not including Vortex variants.

While Season 3 appeals to small map lovers, Season 4 is making a play for more medium-sized maps.

New map: Tokyo

Nightlife, baby! Modern Warfare 3 has been surprisingly lacking in nighttime maps, so it's nice to see the neon lights of Tokyo against a midnight sky. A Hotel and Manga buildings positioned on the sides of the main road are sure to be heavily sought-after power positions, thanks to the potential for verticality on an otherwise grounded map.

Tokyo eschews the three-lane map design, though it does appear to have potential flanking routes, and SMG-runners are sure to find plenty of CQC opportunities in the tight corners of the Arcade and Center Courtyard. Expect a lot of gunplay to happen on the more open left-hand side of the map as presented in the overview, while players fuss that the remaining right-hand side is just wasted space.

The neon lights of Tokyo will light up for 6v6 playlists with the launch of Season 4 on May 29.

New map: Paris

Paris overview map for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Tokyo brought the neons, but it's Paris that is known as the City of Lights. Sadly, the new Paris map for Modern Warfare 3 is lit by the sun, but it still offers a mid-sized playground featuring a centralized Police Station and Gallery surrounded by ground level streets. Additional buildings provide cover from killstreaks and the small interior zones of the Bookstore and Shop invite close-quarters opportunities.

Players can expect to spawn at the Backlot to the North or the Plaza to the South. Both primary spawns are well protected, making them relatively safe zones for those who want to call in killstreaks that require care package drops like Juggernauts or Emergency Airdrops.

Paris will be available at launch in 6v6 core multiplayer playlists.

New mode: Demolition

Demolition returns to playlist rotation in Season 4.

There's a mode we haven't seen in a while! Demolition is a popular tactical mode from Call of Duty past that hasn't actually been present in multiplayer playlist rotations since Modern Warfare (2019)'s Season 3 content drop. The mode is a round-based objective that closely resembles the ever popular Search & Destroy mode, but with a few notable changes.

Teams alternate between attacking and defending bomb sites placed on the map, but successfully detonating or defusing a bomb is not enough to end the round. All players spawn in with a bomb package, and respawns are turned on. Rounds end only when both bomb sites are destroyed or when the timer runs out. The attacking team can pack a few extra minutes onto the clock by successfully detonating a bomb at one of the two sites.

Demolition will be added to playlist rotations at the launch of Season 4.

New mode: Hyper Cranked

Chain kills to earn extra perks in this hyper 6v6 Team Deathmatch variant. Hit a lull in your kill streak, and it's your own head on the chopping block.

I love team-based modes in multiplayer, but it always seems like there is that one guy at the bottom of the leaderboard shouting about how their team held them back. Cranked is the playlist that requires all of us to actually 'put up or shut up', as they say. Dropping enemies in Cranked kicks off a timer, forcing the player to continue racking up enemy kills as quickly as possible to save their own hide. The payoff is a package of perks like faster reload, weapon swap, and quicker movement. Take too long to secure the next kill, however, and you explode.

This hyper-variant of the nerve-wracking playlist turns the dial to 12, starting every player in a cranked state right when they spawn. Don't go boom.

New: Playlist modifiers

Playlist modifiers are coming to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer with Season 4.

Season 3 introduced a playlist modifier that turned every map into a dangerous minefield. The concept seemingly was a hit with players, as Sledgehammer has extended the premise and added more playlist modifiers throughout Season 4. One more event-based modifiers can crop up in a multiplayer game in the modified playlist at any time. Modifiers include:

Looping Killstreaks: Streaks reset fully once you reach the upper end of your current streaks, allowing you to earn unlimited streaks in one life.

Streaks reset fully once you reach the upper end of your current streaks, allowing you to earn unlimited streaks in one life. Earning Killstreaks: You receive points added to your streak if you slay an enemy player with your Killstreak, or Assist in killing a player with your Killstreak.

You receive points added to your streak if you slay an enemy player with your Killstreak, or Assist in killing a player with your Killstreak. Killstreak Cache: When a player is eliminated, they drop a cache containing a percentage of their earned Killstreak progress. Grab the cache and add it to your own progress!

When a player is eliminated, they drop a cache containing a percentage of their earned Killstreak progress. Grab the cache and add it to your own progress! Critical Countdown Event Items: During the forthcoming Critical Countdown Event, expect enemies to drop [[REDACTED]] in-game items that can be collected to more quickly progress the Event.

New perk: Mission control vest

Killstreaks are a dominant player in Season 4, with the new Mission Control Vest allowing players to become streak specialists. The Mission Control Vest provides 6 equipment slots in all: Tactical, lethal, field upgrade, gloves, and 2 gear slots of your choosing. It reduces kills required by 1 for all killstreaks, or for those using scorestreaks it reduces the requirement by 125. 2 kill assists or cross-fire assists now count as 1 kill or 125 score. However, this can not be stacked with the Mission Control comlink and will instead gain the effects of the High Gain Antenna instead of duplicating.

New perk: Compression Plate

With all that incoming killstreak damage, there's got to be a new way to counter it. Compression plates will fill a gear slot and allow players to immediately regenerate health after getting a kill with a primary or secondary weapon, or a kill with a throwing star or knife. There's no need to wonder if this perk is working, either. An icon will appear on the HUD when regeneration is active.

New killstreak: Intelligent Munitions Systems (I.M.S.)

Tick, tick. Boom. The IMS returns to Call of Duty after an extended absence. This brutal killstreak packs smart explosives that detonate when triggered by an enemy combatant or vehicle. The IMS launches an explosive skyward, which then locks on and propels toward its intended target. Tight corners and cubbies are hotspots for these large ground-level kill streaks that can quickly wipe out an unsuspecting team. Stack 7 kills or earn 875 score to earn one of these bad boys.

New killstreak: Loitering Munition

If you can rack up 8 kills or earn 1000 score in one life, you can unlock the latest killstreak: the loitering munition. This little unmanned drone will peruse a targeted zone before bombarding targets with a shower of rockets up to three times. Danger close, soldiers!

New killstreak: Missile drone

The cruise missile has long been broken in Modern Warfare 3, so the Missile drone feels like Sledgehammer Games' attempt to get us to use literally any other killstreak. It does take an 11 kill streak or 1375 score to get your hands on this small, piloted drone that can fire guided missiles. What could go wrong?

New killstreak: DNA bomb

Nukes. MOABs. More nukes. Call of Duty has a long history of the secret killstreak that can bring a match to its finale. Sledgehammer Games is throwing in it's own take on the biggest bang of them all. Like its predecessors, the DNA bomb can only be acquired via kills without dying. Sorry, scorestreakers. Unlike standard nukes, the DNA bomb will only kill enemy players on the opposing team, and it doesn't bring the match to an end. Yes, you can keep on demolishing the enemy even after dropping a DNA bomb. Provided they don't rage-quit.

Call of Duty Season 4 — Multiplayer patch notes

With a brand-new season comes a laundry list of changes to weapon balance, accessories, perks, and killstreaks. Of course, there's some updates for stability and performance thrown in, too. For good measure, of course.

Stability and performance

Addressed various issues causing improper first-person animations.

Customization

Camos can now be equipped on the B.E.A.S.T. Glove Blueprint for the Gladiator.

Know No Fear Weapon Decal no longer has a white border while equipped.

Equipping the Karaage skin on the MCW Assault Rifle will no longer result in an error.

Fixed an input device exploit allowing unowned Blueprints to be equipped.

JAK Glassless Optic is now unlocked as expected upon purchasing a relevant Blueprint.

Multiplayer UIX

Weapon Mastery and Unlock Challenges can now be added to Tracked Challenges.

XP Bonus potential from compatible Operator Skins is now displayed while in the lobby but not in a party.

UIX bug fixes

Corrected a spelling mistake in the Red Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm.

Player icons on the minimap will no longer appear to follow the Wheelson-HS.

Vests that disallow primaries will no longer prompt to Quick Equip invalid Weapons.

Adjusted Pros and Cons displayed for specific Attachments to better reflect their actual statistics.

Fixed improper tile placement in the Gunsmith while the Compression Carrier Vest is equipped.

Activate prompt is now longer displayed on completed Armory Unlocks.

Gameplay

Spawn protection is now disabled when the player inflicts damage or locks onto a Killstreak.

Fixed a bug causing spawns to not match the intended directionality of a map.

Increased detection distance for nearby enemies in small map spawn selection.

Decreased volume of footstep sounds from enemy players.

Progression

Collateral kills now progress Battle Rage kills Challenges as expected.

Kills with Battle Rage Challenges now track progress correctly.

Fixed an issue causing the ISO 9mm to not unlock upon Challenge completion.

Maps

6 Star: Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and spawns.

Das Haus: Corrected orientation of the vertically hanging American Flag.

Growhouse: Added the ability to mount at various locations where functionality is expected.

Highrise: Environmental explosives are no longer present in CDL and Ranked Play modes.

Underpass: Improved spawn safety assessment near the Train Yard.

Modes

Arcade: Unlimited Ammo and Grenades power up timer now disappears upon death.

Cutthroat: Allies needing a revive are now indicated as such on the scoreboard.

One in the Chamber: Lifestreaks are now correctly tracked on the scoreboard.

Weapon changes

BP50: Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.8m/s (-4%). Decreased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.5m/s (-4%). Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7m/s to 6.8m/s (-3%).

Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.8m/s (-4%). Decreased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.5m/s (-4%). Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7m/s to 6.8m/s (-3%). JAK Revenger Kit: Decreased movement speed from 5.5m/s to 5.1m/s (-7%). Decreased crouch movement speed from 2.6m/s to 2.4m/s (-8%). Decreased sprint speed from 6.2m/s to 5.8m/s (-6%). Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7.7m/s to 7.1m/s (-8%). Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.3m/s to 3.1m/s (-6%). Decreased maximum damage from 32 to 28 (-13%). Decreased near-medium damage from 28 to 25 (-11%). Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%).

Decreased movement speed from 5.5m/s to 5.1m/s (-7%). Decreased crouch movement speed from 2.6m/s to 2.4m/s (-8%). Decreased sprint speed from 6.2m/s to 5.8m/s (-6%). Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7.7m/s to 7.1m/s (-8%). Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.3m/s to 3.1m/s (-6%). Decreased maximum damage from 32 to 28 (-13%). Decreased near-medium damage from 28 to 25 (-11%). Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%). MCW: Increased head damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.25x.

Increased head damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.25x. FJX Horus: Decreased recoil gun kick from 42.5deg/s to 35.4deg/s (-17%). Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 17.8m (+75%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 25.4m (+25%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x. No Stock Mod: Increased ADS movement speed benefit from 9% to 12%. Lopper LX-D Stock: Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty.

Decreased recoil gun kick from 42.5deg/s to 35.4deg/s (-17%). Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 17.8m (+75%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 25.4m (+25%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x. Increased ADS movement speed benefit from 9% to 12%. Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty. RAM-9: Increased maximum damage range from 11.2m to 12.4m (+11%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Increased maximum damage range from 11.2m to 12.4m (+11%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%). AMR9: Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%). Rival-9: Fixed an issue causing the Trebuchet Brake Attachment to be unavailable. Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 11.4m (+13%). Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%). JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion: Increased rate of fire from 682rpm to 882rpm (+29%). Increased maximum damage from 26 to 33 (+27%). Increased near-medium damage from 24 to 30 (+25%). Increased minimum damage from 22 to 28 (+27%). Decreased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.5x to 1.1x. Decreased lower arm and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

Fixed an issue causing the Trebuchet Brake Attachment to be unavailable. Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 11.4m (+13%). Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%). Increased rate of fire from 682rpm to 882rpm (+29%). Increased maximum damage from 26 to 33 (+27%). Increased near-medium damage from 24 to 30 (+25%). Increased minimum damage from 22 to 28 (+27%). Decreased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.5x to 1.1x. Decreased lower arm and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x. HRM-9: Increased maximum damage range from 16.5m to 17.8m (+8%). Increased near-medium damage range from 24.1m to 25.4m (+5%).

Increased maximum damage range from 16.5m to 17.8m (+8%). Increased near-medium damage range from 24.1m to 25.4m (+5%). Striker 9: Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%). Striker: Increased maximum damage range from 9.7m to 10.9m (+13%). Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%).

Increased maximum damage range from 9.7m to 10.9m (+13%). Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%). WSP-9: Increased maximum damage range from 18.5m to 24.1m (+30%). Increased near-medium damage range from 25.1m to 31.8m (+26%).

Increased maximum damage range from 18.5m to 24.1m (+30%). Increased near-medium damage range from 25.1m to 31.8m (+26%). MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion Kit: Resolved an issue causing recoil overcorrection after firing.

Resolved an issue causing recoil overcorrection after firing. RGL-80: Decreased aim down sight time from 310ms to 260ms (-16%). Decreased explosive damage by 80% in Hardcore game modes.

Perks

Gunslinger Vest: Fixed an issue causing Throwing Star kills not to refresh stamina.

Fixed an issue causing Throwing Star kills not to refresh stamina. Gunner Vest: Updated description to remove mention of Handgun ammo benefit, aligning with existing functionality.

Updated description to remove mention of Handgun ammo benefit, aligning with existing functionality. Compression Carrier (Vest): Fixed an issue causing Throwing Star kills not to trigger health regeneration.

Fixed an issue causing Throwing Star kills not to trigger health regeneration. Assault Gloves: Updated description to mention recently-added reticle spread benefit.

Killstreaks

Precision Airstrike: Decreased delay before damage occurs by 2s. Increased explosive damage radius from 7.6m to 8.9m (+17%).

Decreased delay before damage occurs by 2s. Increased explosive damage radius from 7.6m to 8.9m (+17%). Cruise Missile: Increased explosive damage radius from 15.2m to 22.9m (+50%)

Increased explosive damage radius from 15.2m to 22.9m (+50%) SAE: Decreased delay before explosive damage occurs by 2s. Increased explosive damage radius from 19m to 20.3m (+7%). Removed stun effect on victims before death.

Decreased delay before explosive damage occurs by 2s. Increased explosive damage radius from 19m to 20.3m (+7%). Removed stun effect on victims before death. Remote Turret: Increased cost from 7 Kills (875 Score) to 8 Kills (1,000 Score). Decreased hits required for turret destruction for specific damage types. Melee: from 12 hits to 3 hits Launchers: from 3 hits to 2 hits. Improved detection of EMP hits from the Stormender Launcher.

Increased cost from 7 Kills (875 Score) to 8 Kills (1,000 Score). Decreased hits required for turret destruction for specific damage types. Melee: from 12 hits to 3 hits Launchers: from 3 hits to 2 hits. Improved detection of EMP hits from the Stormender Launcher. Wheelson-HS: Increased cost from 8 Kills (1,000 Score) to 9 Kills (1,125 Score).

Increased cost from 8 Kills (1,000 Score) to 9 Kills (1,125 Score). Overwatch Helo: Increased cost from 8 Kills (1,000) Score to 9 Kills (1,125 Score). Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%.

Increased cost from 8 Kills (1,000) Score to 9 Kills (1,125 Score). Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%. Emergency Airdrop: Decreased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 9 Kills (1,125 Score).

Decreased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 9 Kills (1,125 Score). Carpet Bomb: Decreased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 8 Kills (1,000 Score). Increased explosive damage radius from 10.2m to 12.7m (+25%). Increased bomber flight speed by 40%.

Decreased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 8 Kills (1,000 Score). Increased explosive damage radius from 10.2m to 12.7m (+25%). Increased bomber flight speed by 40%. VTOL Jet: Increased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 11 Kills (1,375 Score). Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%. Decreased machine gun explosive damage from 27 to 20 (-26%).

Increased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 11 Kills (1,375 Score). Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%. Decreased machine gun explosive damage from 27 to 20 (-26%). Gunship: Increased cost from 12 Kills (1,500 Score) to 13 Kills (1,625 Score).

Increased cost from 12 Kills (1,500 Score) to 13 Kills (1,625 Score). Chopper Gunner: Increased cost from 12 Kills (1,500 Score) to 13 Kills (1,625 Score). Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%. Decreased turret explosive damage from 45 to 35 (-22%). Decreased turret explosive damage radius from 1.7m to 1.3m (-23%).

Increased cost from 12 Kills (1,500 Score) to 13 Kills (1,625 Score). Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%. Decreased turret explosive damage from 45 to 35 (-22%). Decreased turret explosive damage radius from 1.7m to 1.3m (-23%). EMP: Decreased cost from 13 Kills (1,625 Score) to 12 Kills (1,500 Score). Visual effects will no longer play twice if the player dies during detonation.

Decreased cost from 13 Kills (1,625 Score) to 12 Kills (1,500 Score). Visual effects will no longer play twice if the player dies during detonation. Swarm: Fixed an issue causing drones to divebomb immediately after the player who summoned it dies. Fixed an issue causing drones to spawn away from the playspace on Das Haus and Mercado Las Almas.

Call of Duty Season 4 — Warzone maps, modes, and events

Full Season 4 roadmap for MW3 and Warzone.

The DNA bomb hasn't just shown up in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer during Season 4. It's made its way to the Warzone battlefield, as well. There's no damage to maps at launch, or at least it seems all is well. Things can always change with the mid-season update, however.

If you're jumping into Warzone during Season 4, you're likely to notice that new Gulag silos have opened. Players will randomly drop into one of the silos upon death, with each requiring the players to shake up their gulag strategies to redeploy to their squad. The availability of silos will continue to shift throughout Season 4.

Returning mode: Buy Back Royale Solos

The wealthy get to do whatever they want — especially in Buy Back Royale Solos. The popular mode returns to Urzikstan, blending Plunder, Resurgence, and standard solo BR together into one chaotic mode. Connect enough money and you can redeploy automatically. No gulag, no squadmates. Just you and your willingness to take a risk for some cold, hard cash.

Additional access feature: Specialist perk

All hail the coveted Specialist perk. Specialist allows players to have the default perks available to all operators along with 29 additional perks for the remainder of a match. This is rare ground loot, so don't bank your strategy on acquiring the specialist perk. If you do happen to find one, though, you're likely to be in for the long run. At launch, the specialist perk will only be available on Urzikstan, and it will include the following perks:

Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.

Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm. Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.

Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker. Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.

New feature: Tactical Spring Boots

Urzikstan's bunkers are an interesting anomaly in their own right, but now you can look forward to finding a brand-new perk hidden among them. The Tactical Spring Boots perk will now increase your base movement speed and give your Operator infinite Tactical Sprint movement.

New vehicle: Polaris RZR

Zip across the battlefield in Urzikstan with the new Polaris RZR Pro R, modeled after a real-world side-by-side UTV. This little rail buggy can scoot thanks to immediate acceleration, but that doesn't take away from its handling or durability. This three-seater may mean someone on your squad is left hoofing it, but it makes up for the lack of space with tighter turns.

New feature: Loot hot zones

Loot Hot Zones are making their way back to the Warzone. These points of interest on the map feature increased tiers of loot, ensuring you've got the best stuff right off the bat. You may have to fight to the death for it, however. These zones are going to be attractive to players looking to loot up and move along quickly, so expect some serious brawls in these zones.

Call of Duty Season 4 — Warzone patch notes

UI/UX

Match Stats Quality of Life The new statistics panel from Multiplayer has been adapted to Warzone allowing players to consult their match and weapons statistics during a match. Match stats are also viewable in the After Action Report (AAR).

Quality of Life 3rd Person Parachute Quality of Life Added a new setting that allows players to see their Operator parachuting from a third person perspective.

Quality of Life Squad Widget Info Quality of Life Icons for armor plates, a gas mask, and killstreaks will now appear under squad member health bars to indicate what they currently have in their inventory.

Quality of Life Contract Timer Quality of Life The contract widget will now display a visual timer (bar) indicating the remaining time on the contract.

Quality of Life

Performance and customization

Addressed various issues causing improper first-person animations.

Camos can now be equipped on the B.E.A.S.T. Glove Blueprint for the Gladiator.

Know No Fear Weapon Decal no longer has a white border while equipped.

Equipping the Karaage skin on the MCW Assault Rifle will no longer result in an error.

Fixed an input device exploit allowing unowned Blueprints to be equipped.

JAK Glassless Optic is now unlocked as expected upon purchasing a relevant Blueprint.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing the Resupply perk to have an incorrect secondary description.

Fixed an issue causing some players to experience stuttering when moving the cursor on the Tac-Map.

Fixed an issue that caused player names to overlap with reward text while completing a Bounty contract.

Fixed an issue preventing players from pinging the Gulag Entry token in the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue causing the Tac-Map to display the incorrect reward amount for a contract during a Contractor Event.

Fixed an issue causing the player to get kicked to the Front End after selecting the 'View division rewards' in the 'Rank & skill division' tab of the Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue that would rarely cause the “pickup” popup on objects to disappear.

Fixed an issue that caused the player to be kicked to the front end after selecting “Reset Filter” while editing weapons.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistencies with the “Squad Fill” option when the player queues with the Play Again.

Fixed an issue with the Ranked Resurgence SR Overview menu incorrectly displaying iridescent SR milestone breakpoints.

Fixed several occlusion issues allowing players to exploit the map.

Urzikstan

Player Count: Increased the player count in Battle Royale modes to 120, up from 100.

Increased the player count in Battle Royale modes to 120, up from 100. Bunker Buster This is a special type of missile that can vertically decimate a building through multiple floors. After impact, it also creates a vertical column of gas that can additionally force people out of cover.

Utility Box The Utility Box combines Ammo and Armor Boxes, allowing players to resupply everything ranging from bullets to lethal equipment.



Initial Circle The delay time before the initial circle begins to shrink has been increased to 2 minutes, up from 1.



Redeployment Weapons Players will now respawn from Gulag with updated primary and secondary weapons.

Gulag Loadouts Updated some primary and secondary Gulag loadout weapons. Adjusted weapon loadouts in the ‘Locked and Loaded’ and ‘Climb and Punishment’ Gulag events. C4 has been removed from Gulag loadouts.

Loot Updates Loot has received a general balance pass. Many items have had their rarity adjusted, making some items more common in ground loot, while other items are exclusively rare in chests. The overall acquisition rate of cash via ground loot and Supply Boxes has been reduced by 50%. The density of ground loot has been reduced by 15%. Supply Boxes Overall frequency increased by 20%. Frequency of basic rarity has been reduced by 9%. Frequency of legendary rarity has been increased by 5% Frequency of reusable rarity has increased by 4%. Gulag Tokens

Very low chance in general loot

Guaranteed from Most Wanted

Limited inventory at Buy Station

Redeploy Pack

Doesn't spawn in general loot

Low chance as reward for Most Wanted

Redeploy Flares

Low chance in legendary chests

Lower chance where support items can spawn such as medical cabinets The following legendary items are now exclusive to certain locations: Durable Gas Mask: Bunker Chests Intel Contracts Redeploy Pack: Blacksite Most Wanted Foresight: Bunker Chests Specialist Perk Pack: Buy Stations



Rebirth Island, Resurgence

Late-Game Circles Circles may now end on a wider variety of locations than before.



All maps and modes

Champion’s Quest Contract Stealing When a team on the Champion’s Quest contract is fully eliminated, the Champion’s Quest tablet will drop and the first team that interacts with the tablet can now steal the contract and continue the quest.



Ground Loot Weapons No weapon went unturned in this season's ground loot weapon update. Players will find updated ground loot builds across every weapon class.

Gas Mask Quality of Life The Gas Mask now has a manual, automatic, and semi-automatic setting. A new keybind has been added to allow for manual behavior.

Quality of Life Buy Station Improvement Quality of Life Purchased weapons will now drop behind the player to make them easier to distinguish from nearby loot

.

Quality of Life

Weapon adjustments

BP50: Decreased movement speed to 4.8m/s, down from 5m/s. Decreased sprint speed to 5.5m/s, down from 5.7m/s. Decreased tactical sprint speed to 6.8m/s, down from 7m/s. JAK Revenger Kit: Decreased movement speed to 5.1m/s, down from 5.5m/s. Decreased crouch movement speed to 2.4m/s, down from 2.6m/s. Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 6.2m/s. Decreased tactical sprint speed to 7.1m/s, down from 7.7m/s. Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.1m/s, down from 3.3m/s.

Decreased movement speed to 4.8m/s, down from 5m/s. Decreased sprint speed to 5.5m/s, down from 5.7m/s. Decreased tactical sprint speed to 6.8m/s, down from 7m/s. Decreased movement speed to 5.1m/s, down from 5.5m/s. Decreased crouch movement speed to 2.4m/s, down from 2.6m/s. Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 6.2m/s. Decreased tactical sprint speed to 7.1m/s, down from 7.7m/s. Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.1m/s, down from 3.3m/s. BAL-27: Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 49.53 meters, up from 39.37. Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8. Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 49.53 meters, up from 39.37. Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8. Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x. Holger 556: Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 45.72. Leg Modifier increased to 0.95x, up from 0.85x.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 45.72. Leg Modifier increased to 0.95x, up from 0.85x. SVA 545: Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24. Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.3x, down from 1.4x.

Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24. Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.3x, down from 1.4x. MCW: Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20.

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20. MTZ-556: Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56. Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 48.26. Headshot Modifier increased to 1.25x, up from 1.2x.

Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56. Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 48.26. Headshot Modifier increased to 1.25x, up from 1.2x. Kastov 762: Mid Damage Range increased to 57.15 meters, up from 51.81. Arms and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.15x, up from 0.96x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x. Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.96x.

Mid Damage Range increased to 57.15 meters, up from 51.81. Arms and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.15x, up from 0.96x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x. Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.96x. Chimera: Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24. Arm Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1.1x.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24. Arm Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1.1x. ISO Hemlock: Mid Damage increased to 25, up from 24. Min Damage increased to 21, up from 20. Arm Modifier increased to 1.16x, up from 0.95x.

Mid Damage increased to 25, up from 24. Min Damage increased to 21, up from 20. Arm Modifier increased to 1.16x, up from 0.95x. AMR9: Max Damage increased to 29, up from 27. Max Damage Range decreased to 10.66 meters, down from 17.78. Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25. New Damage Range Added: Mid Damage set to 25; Mid Damage Range set to 34.29 meters.

Max Damage increased to 29, up from 27. Max Damage Range decreased to 10.66 meters, down from 17.78. Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25. Mid Damage set to 25; Mid Damage Range set to 34.29 meters. FJX Horus: Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27. Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 23. Mid Damage increased to 21, up from 19. Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16. Max Damage Range increased to 10.16 meters, up from 7.62. Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x. Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1x, up from 0.95x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x. Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x. Decreased recoil gun kick to 35.4deg/s, down from 42.5deg/s. No Stock Mod: Increased ADS movement speed benefit to 12%, up from 9%. Lopper LX-D Stock: Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty.

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27. Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 23. Mid Damage increased to 21, up from 19. Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16. Max Damage Range increased to 10.16 meters, up from 7.62. Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x. Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1x, up from 0.95x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x. Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x. Decreased recoil gun kick to 35.4deg/s, down from 42.5deg/s. Increased ADS movement speed benefit to 12%, up from 9%. Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty. Rival-9: Increased bullet velocity to 500m/s, up from 450m/s. JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion: Increased rate of fire to 882rpm, up from 682rpm.

Increased bullet velocity to 500m/s, up from 450m/s. Increased rate of fire to 882rpm, up from 682rpm. Striker-9: Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 23. Max Damage Range decreased to 11.17 meters, down from 12.19. Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.25x, down from 1.3x.

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 23. Max Damage Range decreased to 11.17 meters, down from 12.19. Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.25x, down from 1.3x. WSP-9: Max Damage Range decreased to 15.49 meters, down from 18.03. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 23.36 meters, down from 26.67. Mid Damage Range decreased to 33.02 meters, down from 38.1. Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

Max Damage Range decreased to 15.49 meters, down from 18.03. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 23.36 meters, down from 26.67. Mid Damage Range decreased to 33.02 meters, down from 38.1. Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x. DG-58 LSW: Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x. Decreased bullet velocity to 780m/s, down from 880m/s.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x. Decreased bullet velocity to 780m/s, down from 880m/s. Holger-26: Headshot Modifier increased to 1.3x, up from 1.2x.

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.3x, up from 1.2x. XRK Stalker: Neck Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 2x.

Call of Duty Season 4 — Weapons, operators, and bundles

New weapon: Superi 46

This pistol-caliber submachine gun packs some serious stopping power despite its lightweight frame. Built around handling, mobility, and adaptability, the Superi 46 can be modified to work in just about any combat scenario. It can be unlocked via a Battle Pass blueprint in Sector 20, and requires 21 levels to reach max.

New weapon: Kar98k

The beloved (or dreaded, if you're not a sniper) Kar98k returns to Call of Duty this season. The bolt-action rifle from the WWII era has only five rounds in the mag, but it's a powerful marksman that accurate with devastatingly high damage output. Don't miss that shot, however, or the enemies will have time to seek you out while you're slowly rechamber some more ammo. The Kar98k can be unlocked in Battle Pass sector 15 and has 15 levels to reach max.

Aftermarket parts

Eight new aftermarket parts are now available as part of Season 4. An old reliable from MW2 gets new life for MW3 armaments, giving you a shot at some truly unusual weapon modifications. These aftermarket kits can primarily be unlocked via weekly weapon challenges. Warzone Mobile players will also be able to unlock the aftermarket parts using Arsenal coins for access in all game types.

JAK Harbinger Kit — Compatibility: M4 Assault Rifle (MWII)

Compatibility: M4 Assault Rifle (MWII) JAK Gunslinger — Compatibility: Basilisk Handgun (MWII)

Compatibility: Basilisk Handgun (MWII) JAK Volkh — Compatibility: KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle (MWIII)

Compatibility: KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle (MWIII) JAK Scimitar Kit — Compatibility: FJX Horus Submachine Gun (MWIII)

Compatibility: FJX Horus Submachine Gun (MWIII) JAK Thumper-656 — Compatibility: RGL-80 Launcher (MWIII)

Compatibility: RGL-80 Launcher (MWIII) JAK Requiem — Compatibility: Kastov 762 Assault Rifle (MWII)

Compatibility: Kastov 762 Assault Rifle (MWII) JAK Decimator — Compatibility: Lachmann Shroud Submachine Gun (MWII)

Compatibility: Lachmann Shroud Submachine Gun (MWII) JAK Intimidator — Compatibility: Renetti Handgun (MWIII)

Call of Duty Season 4 Battle pass and Blackcell

Season 4 is finally allowing us to properly grieve for Johnny "Soap" MacTavish. By utterly butchering his likeness for a very unusual Tier 100 Battle Pass skin. The "Nautilus" skin for Soap unlocks at Tier 0 alongside the new operator, Hammer. An addition 110 pieces of unlockable content can be found in the various sectors, with two free base weapons, two new Operators, and new skins for Hammer, Hush, Soap, Ripper, Jet, Pathfinder,Nolan, Void, and Alpine.

If there's just not enough for you in the standard Battle Pass, the Blackcell upgrade has a few extra goodies for you in an exclusive sector. Two new Operators, Dupe & Copy, will enter the battlefield in black, gold, and green cloaks packing an exclusive finisher that allows the player to "steal" another Operator's skin should they be able to effectively pull off the move. The "Identity Theft" effect lasts until the player's next respawn. The Blackcell upgrade also includes 1100 COD Points, "Ailed Caress Blackcell" blueprint for the Holger 556 with "Cellular corruption" tracers, and the "necrosis" death effects. 20 tier skips for the battle pass are also included.

Operator bundles and blueprints in the store

A whole host of new Operator bundles and weapon blueprints with colorful camos will hit the Call of Duty store during Season 4. Fans of Gundam can expect to see multiple new bundles with Operator skins, while a bundle of The Boys' operator skins will now be available for one lump purchase. The Champs Tracer Pack will drop to celebrate OpTic Texas' victory in the Major III Tournament in Toronto for the Call of Duty League. A collection of molded ultra skins, Wildlife Wanted: Bite Me party pack, and the emoting Ultra Skin Party Pack will all be available for purchase throughout the season.

Call of Duty Season 4 — [[CLASSIFIED]] event

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is just on the horizon. Reveals and teasers are already trickling into the wild, and the official Call of Duty Direct showcase will take place immediately after the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. Reveal events for new premium Call of Duty titles have had massive success with being implemented into Call of Duty: Warzone, and it would come as no surprise if a similar event was planned for Black Ops 6.

The Call of Duty blog alludes to a [[CLASSIFIED]] event with heavily redacted information taking place in-game on or around June 19. Two separate [[REDACTED]] in-game events are expected to take place during Season 4 in June, with both events likely tied to marketing Black Ops 6.