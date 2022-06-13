Call of Duty: Warzone players have pieced together the new Resurgence map

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is gearing up for the upcoming Season 4 content drop.

Developers Raven Software introduced Rebirth Island in 2020 alongside the resurgence game mode and has undergone several changes (Rebirth Island Reinforced) since then.

Content creators reportedly received cakes featuring partial images of the tac map for Fortune's Keep and players could participate on Twitter to unveil more.

The new map will replace Rebirth Island.

With Season 4 for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific looming in the not-so-distant future, it was inevitable that there would be rumblings of what new content would be available for fans of the free to play battle royale. It was unexpected, however, that popular Call of Duty content creators began receiving deliveries of ice cream cakes featuring parts of the tac map frosted on top.

Along with the reveals from content creators, players could participate in helping to uncover the new map by tagging squad members in response to a Call of Duty Tweet and including the hashtag #FortunesKeep. For every 500 comments, a new segment of the Fortune's Keep map was sent out into the wild. Eventually, all twelve segments of the new tac map were revealed.

Fortune's Keep is expected as part of the season 4 content drop due later in June. Whether or not it will replace or be available alongside Rebirth Island is unknown. Rebirth Island currently serves as the map for resurgence mode. Resurgence mode differs from the rest of Call of Duty: Warzone's standard battle royale gameplay in that there is no gulag for eliminated players to fight for a second chance. Instead, players who are eliminated can respawn back into the game as reinforcements so long as one member of their squad remains alive for the duration of a countdown timer. If all members of a team are wiped, they are removed from the game.

Rebirth Island joined Call of Duty: Warzone following the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and was based on a mission from the campaign involving the toxic Nova 6 gas production. It quickly became a fan preferred map after the removal of Verdansk and the introduction of Caldera for the standard Battle Royale mode. Fortune's Keep is likely the last map change players can expect for Warzone ahead of the release of Warzone 2 at the end of 2022.