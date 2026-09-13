When is Call of Duty: Warzone being integrated with Modern Warfare 4?

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As happens every year, Warzone will be updated to integrate with Modern Warfare 4, whether you play the main game or not.

When is Call of Duty: Warzone updating to be integrated with Modern Warfare 4? Officially, we don't have a date as yet. However, there are points of data we do have that can give us an educated guess. Traditionally Warzone updates to the newest game when Season 1 launches, which is usually around three weeks in. The best guess at this time is mid-November, when we expect the final Black Ops 7 season to end.

Additionally, we know that Warzone will be shutting down on Xbox One and PS4 when the final Black Ops 7 season ends, as those platforms won't be getting Modern Warfare 4 or its Warzone integration.

So it stands to reason that the Warzone Modern Warfare 4 update will come as that season ends. We know it begins on September 17, and an educated guess right now would suggest an ending around November 12. This also falls in that three-week(ish) post-launch window we've seen before.

Note, this is all speculation right now. But once the final Black Ops 7 season is underway, we will at least be able to see when it ends, as that's when we expect the switchover for Warzone to happen.

What carries forward from Black Ops 7 into Modern Warfare 4 as far as Warzone goes? Warzone is usually the exception when it comes to weapons, camos, and operators carrying forward, as even on the newer updates it continues to support legacy items as far back as Modern Warfare II. Your 2XP tokens will carry forward, as these are attached to your account in the Call of Duty HQ app. Likewise, COD Points you have will also carry forward, but only on the same platform as they were purchased. You can't spend COD Points on PS5 that you bought via the Xbox Store, for example. What this year's update looks like exactly hasn't yet been confirmed, but given past years, it's highly unlikely that weapons and their progress, along with unlocked camos, blueprints, and your operators, wouldn't be making the jump with you.

We did, of course, get an early look at the Modern Warfare 4 update to Warzone in the recent open beta, which showcased the new Zodiac Resurgence map.

Beyond this we don't really know a whole lot about how Warzone will look in a Modern Warfare 4 world, but there are still a couple of months left (we think) yet to fill in the blanks.

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