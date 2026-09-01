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Infinity Ward is giving us a few more hours with the Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta, which will now end on September 1 at 10 PM PT/September 2 at 1AM ET.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta weekend was expected to come to a close this afternoon, but just as the shutdown clock ticked toward its final moments, the team from Infinity Ward took to social media to share that players would have a few more hours to unlock exclusive Beta rewards.

The Open Beta for Modern Warfare 4 will now end on September 1 at 10 PM PT. For those on the East Coast, that makes the final end time September 2 at 1 AM ET.

A little more time on the clock. We see you grinding out those Beta Rewards and camos, so we’re giving you some extra time.The #MW4 Open Beta is extended until 10 PM PT tonight.2XP + Double Weapon XP stay active until close.Enjoy!September 1, 2026

The Open Beta weekend served as a second chance for players to provide feedback to Infinity Ward and the dozen other studios (including Raven Software and Beenox) that support the annually released first-person shooter. The Beta offered players their first hands-on experience with a select few maps and modes — including the new dynamic map Kill Block, new modes Hijack and Inflation, and a hands-on first look at new Ground War gameplay — that will be a part of the Multiplayer package for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

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The Beta also introduced players to the new Resurgence map — Zodiac — that will come to Call of Duty: Warzone with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 4's post-launch content.

In exchange for providing gameplay data, players could unlock special rewards to show their participation in the Beta. Beta rewards included unlocks for limited player emblems and weapon charms, though the most coveted rewards included the Beta Operator Skin unlocked at Level 20, a weapon blueprint unlocked at Level 30, and a secret hidden weapon camo that could only be unlocked by racking up 1500 player kills (not eliminations) during the Beta window.

You now have more time to work at unlocking the limited emblem, weapon blueprint, and Operator skin, as well as the hidden weapon camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's Open Beta. (Image credit: Activision)

Two opposing matchmaking systems have also been deployed with a variety of maps and modes. Modes with a modified Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) algorithm have been pitted against the Open playlist popularized by Black Ops 7. The return of SBMM has led to some spirited debates as Infinity Ward maintains that player feedback indicates matches assembled with SBMM in place have better player retention and satisfaction.

Popular Call of Duty content creators and others from the community continue to argue that SBMM punishes players for doing well by putting them in more difficult lobbies.

Infinity Ward has made several adjustments to the multiplayer experience throughout the two live weekends of the Modern Warfare 4 Beta, making changes to weapon balancing and Time to Kill (TTK) in frequent patches. How Infinity Ward responds to feedback on SBMM ahead of the game's launch remains to be seen.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is scheduled to launch on October 23 on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox on PC, and the Nintendo Switch 2. Players who preorder Modern Warfare 4 can jump into the game's campaign up to one week early, starting on October 16.

Going dark Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: $69.99 at Amazon Players have barely got a taste of what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has to offer, and the game is already breaking records. Preorder now to experience a brand-new, thrilling campaign, reworked multiplayer, and a new DMZ experience this October. Digital preorders unlock early access to the MW4 Campaign starting on October 16.

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