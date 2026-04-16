Xbox and Paramount have its Call of Duty movie release date, but it's pretty far off — here's exactly when the film is coming out

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The Call of Duty film finally has a release date, but it's not coming out soon.

An official screenshot from the campaign of 2022&#039;s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot.
The moody and intense plot of games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would be a great fit for a film adaptation. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)