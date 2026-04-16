Xbox and Paramount have its Call of Duty movie release date, but it's pretty far off — here's exactly when the film is coming out
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By Brendan Lowry published
The Call of Duty film finally has a release date, but it's not coming out soon.
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The Call of Duty film finally has a release date, but it's not coming out soon.