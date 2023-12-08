Dave the Diver and Dredge announce an epic fishing crossover during The Game Awards

What you need to know

Dave the Diver is developed by Mintrocket and available on PC and Switch.

Dredge is developed by Black Salt Games and is available on all platforms.

A crossover between the two fishing games is being released as a free content update for Dave the Diver on December 15.

A new trailer for an epic fishing crossover between Dave the Diver and Dredge made its debut during The Game Awards. Dave the Diver is an action adventure game where players, as Dave, dive and catch fish during the day. Then, as the sun goes down, players have to manage a sushi restaurant where the day's catch is sold to paying customers. Dredge is also a fishing game, though with more sinister horror-themed overtones that draws inspiration from games like Papers, Please and Frostpunk.

Both games were released earlier in 2023, with Dave the Diver available on PC and Switch while Dredge is available on PC and all consoles. The crossover content will be for Dave the Diver and will be released as a free update on December 15. Fish species from Dredge will be added to the game and can be sold to your spooky new customers at the sushi bar, along with the ability to drive around Dave's boat, similar to the boating mechanic in Dredge.

Dave the Diver is nominated for Best Indie Game this year, a move by The Game Awards that came with ample controversy, as the gaming community grapples with what it means for a game to be an "indie". Dave the Diver's developer and publisher, Mintrocket, is a subsidiary of Korean game company, Nexon. Dredge, developed by Black Salt Games and published by Team17, is also nominated for Best Indie Game, as well as Best Debut Indie.