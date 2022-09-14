Deathloop headed to Xbox: PlayStation 5 exclusive appears on Xbox store

Ads for Arkane Studio’s first-person shooter Deathloop have appeared on Xbox consoles, signaling an upcoming re-release for the PlayStation 5 console exclusive.

Deathloop launched on PlayStation 5 and PC in September 2021, published by Bethesda Softworks, honoring existing contracts following an acquisition by Microsoft.

Arkane’s time-bending shooter, Deathloop, appears set for an imminent Xbox announcement, with advertisements surfacing on Microsoft’s gaming consoles. The title launched in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 timed console exclusive, accompanied by a PC release.

Deathloop was first unveiled in 2019, pitching a shooter embracing a time loop as its primary mechanic, leaving players to break the cycle before the clock hits zero. The title was published by Bethesda Softworks, despite being later acquired by Microsoft as part of its $8.1 billion ZeniMax Media deal.

While upcoming Bethesda titles like Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox consoles, Microsoft committed to honoring existing contracts, including those for PlayStation 5 exclusives. Deathloop’s one-year exclusivity period now appears to be ending, with Microsoft gearing up for its Xbox debut.

(Image credit: Windows Central (screenshot))

Deathloop advertisements have now started appearing on Xbox consoles, as spotted by keen-eyed Reddit users. While selecting the tile currently presents an error, the timing suggests the game’s Xbox debut isn’t far out.

“Deathloop is, without a doubt, one of the most creative and unique immersive sims to date,” Windows Central contributor Brendan Lowry stated in our Deathloop PC review. “Between the game's stellar gameplay, immaculate level design, slick presentation, and comedic writing, it's nothing short of a triumph.”\

Expect more on Deathloop and its expected Xbox release over the coming days.