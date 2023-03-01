Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to rank up Nimbus quickly

Destiny 2: Lightfall's Neomuna location has plenty of loot to earn, including a suite of powerful Legendary weapons and snazzy new armor. A great way to enhance your rewards from the Neptunian city's activities is to rank up Nimbus, the youngest of the two Cloud Striders that you interact with during Lightfall's story campaign. Their reward track has several valuable items, including extra gear, access to additional landing zones in Neomuna, and access to a daily bounty for guaranteed Terminal Overload chest keys.

Earning Neomuna Reputation to level up Nimbus' 30 separate tiers can be a lengthy process, but it'll go by much faster if you know which activities award reputation and what the most rewarding activities to farm are. In the sections below, we'll go over both.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: Neomuna Reputation sources and farms

There are a wide variety of ways to gain Neomuna Reputation and rank Nimbus up in Destiny 2: Lightfall, giving players plenty of options to choose from when farming. Note that while some sources of reputation are more rewarding than others (mainly campaign missions, Terminal Overload completions, Partition runs, and Public Events), these are also typically more difficult to complete and/or require more of a time investment. We've listed all available sources of Neomuna Reputation below.

Replayable campaign missions

Terminal Overload runs

Partition activities

Public Events

Lost Sectors

Nimbus bounties

Patrols

Neomuna region chests

Neomuna cache chests

Neomuna resource nodes

Note that while most of these rep sources can be taken advantage of repeatedly without any restrictions, a few of them cannot. Neomuna region chests can only be opened one time per Destiny 2 account, and Nimbus only has a set of four daily bounties per day. Repeatable Nimbus bounties are available, but aren't worth your time since they give reduced reputation and cost a lot of Glimmer.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: Best way to rank up Nimbus

To rank up Nimbus as fast as possible, you should first simply complete Lightfall's main story campaign. Doing so will get you up to Rank 10 at Nimbus, which gets you one-third of the way towards your end goal of Rank 30.

After that, seek out all nine region chests in Neomuna's open world. There are three of them in each of the city's three regions: Zephyr Concourse, Ahimsa Park, and Liming Harbor. Region chests are marked as a plus sign with a dot in the center on your map, and can be identified by their bright yellow color. Each one awards 100 Neomuna Reputation, providing a huge boost to your leveling. A few of the region chests are hidden from plain sight, but they're still ultimately not hard to find.

Next, we recommend grinding Neomuna Public Events and runs of Terminal Overload while simultaneously completing bounties and patrols and collecting caches and resource nodes. By doing bounties, patrols, and resource collection while you're completing more time-consuming events, you'll complement your big chunks of rep with a ton of small ones that add up over time. As a bonus, you'll also earn a ton of Strand Meditation currency that you can use to unlock Destiny 2's Strand abilities, Aspects, and Fragments. Just make sure you equip the Wombo Combo mod on your Ghost to help you find caches and resource nodes in the open world.

Alternatively, repeatedly farming the Gilded Precept Lost Sector in northeastern Ahimsa Park is also an excellent way to get lots of Neomuna Reputation fast. It's easily the fastest and simplest Lost Sector on Neomuna, so it's not difficult to complete several runs of it in just a few minutes.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems.