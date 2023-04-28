Don't let this rare Destiny 2 armor set slip through your fingers

What you need to know

One of the rarest sets of armor in Destiny 2, the Escalation Protocol armor, is currently available to purchase from Xûr this weekend.

Xûr is in the Winding Cove on the EDZ, and is selling each armor piece from the set for 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer. Each class has five armor pieces in their version of the set, so there are 15 in total.

This armor set was from Destiny 2's 2018 expansion Warmind, which was sunset from the game a few years ago. This is the first time the armor has been available in at least a year or so.

Once you've purchased the set pieces, you can turn them into ornaments with transmog and apply them to other pieces of armor.

Once Xûr leaves on May 2 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, the armor will once again be unavailable, so make sure you get it now!

While most armor sets in Destiny 2 aren't too hard to come by — you can get a lot of them from random drops or specific activity completions — some are incredibly difficult to get in 2023. This is because several armors from older expansions and sunset pieces of content no longer have a consistent drop source in the looter shooter, and as a result, they're almost completely unobtainable.

Thankfully, these "legacy" armors can sometimes be acquired from vendors such as Ada-1 and Xûr or earned from the Dares of Eternity activity, but some sets are uniquely uncommon, and as such, it's extremely rare for them to be sold again. The Escalation Protocol armor from Destiny 2's sunset Warmind expansion is a prime example of one, as it hasn't been obtainable for over a year...until now.

That's right — from now until the next Destiny 2 weekly reset on May 2 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, the Abhorrent Imperative (Hunter), Midnight Exigent (Titan), and Yuga Sundown (Warlock) armor sets from Escalation Protocol can be purchased from the game's weekend Exotic vendor Xûr. Each piece will set you back 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer, but once you've got them, they'll be available to turn into ornaments with Destiny 2's transmog system.

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you're looking for Xûr, you'll find him in the Winding Cove area within the EDZ destination. Specifically, he's in the northernmost part of the region on top of a large cliff, near some scattered Fallen crates and tarps.

It's awesome to finally see these armors come back around, especially if you're a player that likes to give your Guardian a high-tech or Warmind-style aesthetic. I've only ever had the Titan set until now since I only played one character back when Escalation Protocol was in the game, so I'm hyped to be able to add the rest of the activity's armor to my Warlock and Hunter's armor collection.

Notably, Ada-1 is also selling the Warmind-themed Midnight Exigent shader that was previously only obtainable during Season of the Worthy in Spring 2020 this week. It only costs 10,000 Glimmer, and goes perfectly with Warmind sets like the aforementioned Escalation Protocol ones or the ones from the recent Season of the Seraph. Now that Destiny 2 has a "Best Dressed" Commendation, putting that shader on these armors will probably get you some praise from your fellow Guardians.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. In it, you'll take the fight to Emperor Calus, gain access to Strand subclasses and their unique abilities, and more.