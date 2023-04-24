This Discord bot levels up your Destiny 2 Exotic farming

What you need to know

The Vex Strike Force event in Destiny 2 drops a guaranteed piece of Exotic armor when completed. However, since its hard to keep track of when it spawns, many players can't farm it effectively.

A fan has created a Discord bot that automatically pings you whenever the event begins, giving you ample time to log into the game and participate. The link to the server the bot is in is below.

Since Exotics are a huge part of Destiny 2 builds, using this bot to farm them is a great idea.

It's also possible to forward the bot's notifications to your own server using Discord's "Follow" feature.

One of the most lucrative activities added in the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion is the Vex Strike Force, a unique Public Event-style encounter on the DLC's new Neomuna location. About once every hour or so, there's a chance that Vex enemies will launch a heavy assault within Neomuna's current Vex Incursion Zone. It's a fairly tough battle since it involves fighting through huge waves of Vex forces and multiple boss-class Minotaurs, but if you emerge victorious, you'll get a guaranteed Exotic armor drop.

Since this event always goes live globally across all Destiny 2 servers whenever it starts, every player in the game has a chance to profit off of it. However, since most people don't have the time to sit in Orbit all day and watch Neomuna's map for an indication that a Vex Strike Force is spawning, many players end up missing them. Thanks to a new Discord bot created by Reddit user u/Buuz135, though, it's now easier than ever to keep track when the Vex Strike Force starts and jump in right away.

The bot — aptly named "Asher Mir" in a Discord server called the "Vex Network" — works by scanning Neomuna's map around the clock and using image recognition to check for a Vex Strike Force event node. If it spots one, it immediately sends out a notification that the event is starting, giving everyone in the server a helpful heads up. And if you quickly stop what you're doing and head over to Neomuna once you see the bot's ping, you shouldn't have any problems getting to the event before the other players in your instance complete it.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Since the best Exotics are a key component in many of the best Destiny 2 builds, I highly recommend using this bot to help you farm it from Vex Strike Force encounters. While the event's spawn rate may be low on some days (it is random, after all), it's also possible for it to appear extremely frequently as well. On April 22, for example, the bot announced that there were 12 Vex Strike Force encounters active throughout the day. The only time the event never spawns is when the Vex Incursion Zone and the area for Neomuna's Terminal Overload activity overlap.

Note that the total stat value on the armor that drops is typically quite good (around the mid-60s range), and you can influence the individual stats with Armorer mods on your Ghost, too. The event will also only drop Exotic armors that you haven't previously acquired until your Collections tab is filled out, making the Vex Strike Force activity particularly helpful for new players. Overall, with the bot's help, it's a fantastic alternative to farming Legendary Lost Sectors.

You can join u/Buuz135's Vex Network server here. Make sure you read through the server rules and add a star reaction to the message from Carl-bot in the rules channel. This will include you in the list of users that the Asher Mir bot pings with Vex Strike Force notifications in the assistant channel. If you'd like to add these notifications to your own server, you can do so by selecting the "Follow" button at the top of the assistant channel and selecting both the name of your server and the channel in it you want the pings to be sent to.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. In it, you'll take the fight to Emperor Calus, gain access to Strand subclasses and their unique abilities, and more.