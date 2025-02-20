MMORPG Dune: Awakening finally gets release date and preorder info, but not for Xbox
We finally know when Dune: Awakening is releasing, but it's only coming to Steam at first.
I'm not well-versed in the Dune universe (I saw the first modern movie, but haven't read the books) and I haven't historically played a lot of MMORPGs. Somehow, seeing an early preview of Dune: Awakening (and later playing for a few minutes in a closed demo with Razer) changed my tune on both accounts. Dune: Awakening's actual release date has been mired under several closed betas and shifting time frames, though, making it difficult to manage my excitement.
That changes today. Funcom has finally announced the official release date for Dune: Awakening, as well as some new information on preorders, the standalone character creator and benchmark tool, and bonuses for early adapters. The only thing that's missing... Is any mention of a console release for Xbox and PlayStation.
When is Dune: Awakening releasing on PC?
Dune: Awakening officially launches on May 20, 2025, but the expansive Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (yeah, I'm just saying MMORPG from now on) is arriving exclusively via the Steam platform. If you remember hearing that Dune: Awakening is also supposed to release on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, then you would be correct.
Unfortunately, Funcom has nothing to share on that topic right now. Dune: Awakening is coming to Windows PC via Steam first, and consoles should happen at some point down the line.
Can I preorder Dune: Awakening right now?
Dune: Awakening will be going up for preorder soon. "Soon" being the operative term, as it's not clear exactly when you'll be able to reserve your spot on the dunes of Arrakis, but it is happening.
Funcom has stated that Dune: Awakening will start at $49.99 at Steam for the base game, which is actually lower than the typical $70 I fully expected. Funcom explicitly mentioning "base game" does indicate that there will be more expensive versions players can preorder, likely with additional in-game bonuses and resources.
Everyone who preorders, however, will receive the "Terrarium of Maud'Dib" in-game item, a decorative piece for your personal base that lets you watch a Maud'Dib (a mouse-like creature local to Arrakis) happily live in its safe environment.
Does Dune: Awakening have a character creator or benchmark tool?
Actually, yes, and it's available starting today! The Dune: Awakening Character Creation and Benchmark Mode is dropping on Steam for free today, and will allow players to go through the full, in-depth character creation process. That doesn't just mean how you look (although there are a lot of options there, too), but where your character comes from, their backstory, and the school of thought that determines your starting abilities.
Once your character is created, you can also use the benchmark tool to test your PC's hardware, finetuning performance and visual settings to ensure your gaming rig is compatible. Plus, Funcom says the benchmark tool spoils players with plenty of gorgeous in-game footage.
Any characters you create using this tool will be fully transferable to the full game at launch, so you can really decide your path on Arrakis early and be ready the moment the game drops on May 20. Just downloading and playing the Character Creation and Benchmark Mode will net you a code you can redeem for the exclusive "Frameblade" knife skin at launch, too.
When is Dune: Awakening coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
As far as I know, Dune: Awakening is still coming to consoles, or more specifically Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and 5 Pro. Funcom hasn't suggested anything otherwise, but that's only because Funcom hasn't suggested anything at all. There's no mention of a console release today, so Dune: Awakening is clearly slated just for PC on May 20.
Although there's no new information to share on a console release for Dune: Awakening right now, I have asked Funcom to confirm that when Dune: Awakening does arrive players will be able to keep all their progress — including their early preorder and character creation bonuses. I hope the answer is "yes" on that front, but Funcom may not be ready to reveal its secrets until all the details for Dune: Awakening on Xbox comes to light.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
