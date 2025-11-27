Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Windows Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Tim Sweeney, Epic’s CEO, has taken to X (Formerly Twitter) for the second time today to double down on his views on AI. Earlier in the day, he posted that games should not need to disclose their use of AI.



The reception to this was mixed. Some argued that players deserve to know what they are buying, and others felt that AI is now part of modern development and should be treated without stigma.



Now, later in the same day, Sweeney has shifted his focus to Valve’s storefront Steam, which currently requires developers to disclose any use of AI in their games.

What Tim Sweeney actually said

Tim Sweeney speaking at GDC 2008 (Image credit: Photo: Microsoft Corporation / GDC 2008 — Tim Sweeney / CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

In response to a quote repost on X from user @BenjiGameDev, the claim was made:

This heavily implies that Epic are now using AI coding tools for the latest updates to Unreal Engine Therefore, according to Steam guidelines, any game built with Unreal Engine must declare the use of GenAI. @BenjiGameDev

It is a bold claim, and here’s what Tim Sweeney said earlier that the post was in response to:

The AI tag is relevant to art exhibits for authorship disclosure, and to digital content licensing marketplaces where buyers need to understand the rights situation. It makes no sense for game stores, where AI will be involved in nearly all future production. Tim Sweeney

When replying to the repost, Sweeney clarified his stance. He said:

Not true. I just hate to see Valve confiscate ever more opportunity from small developers by facilitating new categories cancel campaigns and review bombing. Steam used to just facilitate downloads. Then they foreclosed on payments, then price competition, then crypto, now AI. Tim Sweeney

The concerns around the use of AI in games is valid, however, there is something Tim seems to dismiss here. If AI tools do become normalized, which if we’re being honest they already kind of are, the same argument that it will hurt indie developers could be made, as these tools could flood the market with “easy” AI made games, giving less exposure to indie developers who have put more effort into their titles.

How AI is shaping creative work in game development

There is also a growing trend within the indie scene to distance projects from AI entirely, often using the absence of AI as a core selling point. Many developers feel this helps reassure players who are wary of AI influence in creative work.

Outside of indie projects, concerns remain about AI replacing creative roles. We are already seeing examples across the industry, with Black Ops 7 using AI-generated art in the final game.



This does not mean AI has no place in development. It can streamline specific processes, and it can be used responsibly when people are compensated fairly. ARC Raiders is a good example, where voice actors were paid for the use of their voice.



The worry is that AI will move beyond streamlining and begin replacing key roles entirely. That sets a problematic precedent for the future of creative work in game development.