Fans are saying farewell to classic Assassin's Creed multiplayer with planned sessions

What you need to know

Ubisoft is planning on shutting down the online servers for 15 of its classic games on Sept. 1, 2022.

This includes the multiplayer modes for fan-favorite Assassin's Creed games like Brotherhood, Revelations, and III.

Fans of these games are responding by planning gaming sessions as a final "farewell" to those AC online modes.

Interested players will be able to participate in gaming sessions for all three games, spread out over six weekends.

The long-running Assassin's Creed franchise isn't exactly known for its online multiplayer, which has been present in a handful of titles across the entire series, but it's still beloved by many players. On Sept. 1, 2022, however, Ubisoft is planning to permanently shut down the online services for 15 of its classic games, including several Assassin's Creed titles.

AC fans aren't intending to let the online services die without a sound, as Redditors are planning a series of final multiplayer game sessions across three of the Assassin's Creed games affected by the shutdown. Fans of Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Revelations, and III will be able to join like-minded players in online multiplayer shenanigans across six weekends and multiple time zones, for a total of 36 planned sessions.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is first, with sessions planned at the end of July. Revelations is occupying the first two weekends of August, while Assassin's Creed III closes out the fan-powered festival at the end of August. It's recommended to play on PC, but Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 players are welcome to try to join as well. It's not clear exactly how many players will actually participate in these farewell sessions, but the shutdown of classic Halo servers on Xbox 360 resulted in many players returning to the aging titles during their final moments.

Online servers for older games being closed is nothing new, and is a common practice for companies looking to save resources and focus on other, newer projects. Still, it's always sad to see a piece of gaming history become unavailable to players, and this is no exception.

The history and story of Assassin's Creed is long and convoluted, with the decades-long franchise spanning a wide variety of eras, cultures, and locations over the years. Many AC games have counted among the best PC games you could play at the time, with titles like the ones listed above being considered favorites among fans. If you loved the online multiplayer for any of these three AC games, or were always interested in experiencing them, this is likely your last chance to enjoy a bout of Assassin's Creed multiplayer.