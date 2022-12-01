Forza Horizon 5 "Forza Holidays" Series 15 and "FORDzathon" Series 16 updates revealed

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 enjoys regular injections of new content, including cars, through its Festival Playlist.

In its latest stream, Playground Games detailed the next two FH5 Series updates.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 15 "Forza Holidays" for December, and Series 16 "FORDzathon" for January.

Both updates are relatively modest in size, but with up to 11 new cars between them.

Forza Horizon 5 is already one of Xbox's flagship games, and a standout addition to the racing genre, but it continues to get better with consistent and regular post-launch support. Playground Games shook it up a bit by announcing and detailing two upcoming content updates for Forza Horizon 5 and its Festival Playlist.

The Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is currently on the Series 14 update, and the latest FH5 stream revealed the Series 15 "Forza Holidays" update for most of December 2022, and the Series 16 "FORDzathon" update for most of January 2023. Both updates will bring new content and challenges to players, but will also add up to 11 brand-new cars to the Forza Horizon 5 car list.

The theme of FH5 Series 15 is the holidays, and will mark the return of Secret Santa. This community-wide event allows players to gift cars and items from the Forzathon Shop to their friends or random players, and further incentivizes players to gift their cars through Barn Finds. There's a community goal for Secret Santa with two rewards up for grabs: the "Holiday Tree Outfit" Vanity Item at 50% of the community goal, and a secret New to Forza vehicle at 100% of the goal.

Well, the car is supposed to be a secret, but Playground Games may have accidentally revealed it during the stream (and I don't just mean the teaser outline of the car, which already had some FH5 fans correctly guessing. The Secret Santa reward for achieving 100% of the community goal in Forza Horizon 5's Series 15 update is none other than the 2020 Lamborghini Sián Roadster. All players will also be gifted the stylish and unique 2021 Cupra UrbanRebel Concept on Dec. 8, 2022 (the day Series 15 begins).

Forza Horizon 5 Series 16, dubbed "FORDzathon," is predictably all about Ford vehicles. While there are no new Ford additions to the car roster with this update (for some reason), every challenge, race, and event does feature Ford vehicles. Players will be able to expand their garage with valuable Fords, and take advantage of the ones they already own.

Here's a full rundown of everything to expect from Forza Horizon 5 Series 15 "Forza Holidays" and Series 16 "FORDzathon."

Forza Horizon 5 is absolutely one of the best Xbox racing games you can play, and the next two Series updates are elevating it to new heights. Neither update is particularly ambitious or large in size, unfortunately, but players can still look forward to up to 11 new cars (as long as the Secret Santa community goal is reached), which is three more than the typical four-a-Series we expect.

