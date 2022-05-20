Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist: Every challenge and reward for Spring (May 19-25, 2022)

Forza Horizon 5 launched as one of the greatest racing games available to play, but Playground Games refuses to rest on its laurels and consider its masterpiece as "finished." The Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist brings new challenges, events, and rewards to the game every single week, with larger Series updates introducing even greater changes and additions over time. With the Festival Playlist, FH5 promises years of constant post-launch support and new content for players to explore.

Here's what you need to know about the Festival Playlist in Forza Horizon 5, and the current challenges and rewards this season.

Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist: Spring, Series 7 (May 19-25, 2022)

The Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist updates every week as the in-game season changes, with larger updates slated for every month as a new Series begins. It can be difficult to keep track of everything there is to do in Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist and decide whether it's worth it to tackle the challenges. Fortunately, that's what we're here for.

We'll also cover how to complete specific Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist challenges if any particularly difficult missions pop up throughout the Festival Playlist.

Series 7 "Cinco de Mayo" (April 28-May 25, 2022)

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 is, as the name suggests, an in-game celebration of the "Cinco de Mayo" holiday, which in turn celebrates everything about Mexican culture. FH5 is celebrating with in-game decorations and events, as well as five new cars for players to earn through the Festival Playlist, all from Ferrari.

Series 7 rewards . Series 7 of Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist has a total of 213 Playlist Points across all Seasons. The Series rewards include: 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale for 80 Playlist Points. This is a Legendary rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO for 160 Playlist Points. This is an Epic rarity car and is hard to find

. Series 7 of Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist has a total of 213 Playlist Points across all Seasons. The Series rewards include: Monthly Events . There is one monthly event. Playa Azul Circuit: Post a clean lap to complete this Rivals Event. Rewards 4 Playlist Points

. There is one monthly event.

Spring "Hot Season" (May 19-25, 2022)

This is the Spring Season of Forza Horizon 5's Series 7 Festival Playlist, which is available from May 19 until May 25, 2022.

Season rewards . The Spring Season of Series 7 has a total of 54 Playlist Points across all Challenges. The main rewards include: 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo for 20 Playlist Points. This is a Legendary rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé for 40 Playlist Points. This is a Legendary rarity car and is valuable

. The Spring Season of Series 7 has a total of 54 Playlist Points across all Challenges. The main rewards include: Weekly Challenge . "Old Red" — The Weekly Challenge has four Chapters. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points. Predecessor of All Buggies: Own and drive the 1971 Meyers Manx Origin Story: Win the Baja California Trail Event with the 1971 Meyers Manx Jumping Buggy: Earn 3 Kangaroo Skills in the Dunas Blancas region with the 1971 Meyers Manx Buggy Beats Bike in Baja: Earn 2 Stars at the Dustbowl Speed Trap PR Stunt with the 1971 Meyers Manx

. "Old Red" — The Weekly Challenge has four Chapters. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points. Daily Challenges . There are seven Daily Challenges. Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points. Flock of Trucks: Earn 12 Stars in total from any PR Stunts in any Truck car Playing by the Rules: Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Cross Country Racing Event Shocking: Smash 20 or more solar panels in 30 seconds or less Zoomies: Drive above 250mph for 5 consecutive seconds in any car Assemble: Earn 800 team score in a single Horizon Tour Race Event Ultimate Talent: Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain Skill Short Story: Reach 140mph in any Horizon Story Chapter

. There are seven Daily Challenges. Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points. Season Events . There are eight Season Events. Fiesta. Siesta. Repeat.: Win The Trial Event in a C-Class Rare Classic car. Rewards 10 Playlist Points and the 1930 Bentley 8 Litre Guanajuato Racetrack: Complete the EventLab Event in an S2-Class Extreme Track Toy car. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO Airs and Graces: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games in an A-Class M Sport or Turner car. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the Fireworks Car Horn La Marisma: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt Challenge in a B-Class Renault car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin Panorámica: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt Challenge in an S1-Class Rally Monster car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin Inspiration from Japan: Win the Seasonal Championship in a C-Class Toyota car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 1969 Toyota 2000GT Baja Mil: Win the Seasonal Championship in a D-Class Buggy car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Festival Sombrero Vanity Item First Come, First Served: Win the Seasonal Championship in a C-Class Buick car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the La Cucaracha Car Horn

. There are eight Season Events. Challenges . There are three Challenges. #SleepingGiants: Photograph any Truck car at Atlantes de Tula. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the Sleepy Emote Small and Agile: Earn 3 or more Pass Skills in a Volkswagen car during any Horizon Open Custom Racing Event. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross Battle Royale: Finish 30th or better in The Eliminator. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the "I've got a bad feeling about this" Forza LINK message

. There are three Challenges. Forzathon Shop . The Forzathon Shop offers the following items this Season: 1971 Meyers Manx for 700 Forzathon Points 1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang "Hoonicorn" for 300 Forzathon Points Nature Car Horn for 75 Forzathon Points Black Modern Puebla Dress Vanity Item for 75 Forzathon Points Wheelspin for 60 Forzathon Points Super Wheelspin for 150 Forzathon Points

. The Forzathon Shop offers the following items this Season:

What is the Festival Playlist in Forza Horizon 5?

The Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is an ever-changing list of challenges and missions that players can complete as they play the game. Players can complete races, events, PR Stunts, and online activities as Festival Playlist challenges, sometimes with specific requirements, to earn rewards such as cars, Wheelspins, cosmetic items, and Forzathon Points, which can be redeemed at the Forzathon Shop.

The Festival Playlist has Series, with each Series lasting four weeks, and each week lasting about one week. Each week has its own unique challenges and rewards, giving players incentive to return week after week to complete the Festival Playlist and collect new cars and prizes. The Festival Playlist consistently adds new content to Forza Horizon 5, and is how Playground Games will seamlessly inject new ways to play into FH5 over time, including brand-new cars.

New cars, events, and much more can be added to Forza Horizon 5 through the Festival Playlist, and Series updates can even be themed and evolve Forza Horizon 5's world. Series 1, for example, welcomes players to Horizon Mexico, while Series 2 will apparently be Holidays themed and add new seasonal decorations to the FH5 world. EventLab creations from the community that gain popularity can also be surfaced through the Festival Playlist, adding even more variety to this constantly moving in-game feature.

Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist should provide years of support and content to the game, even after DLC expansions have been released and finished. Thanks to new creation features like EventLab, the Festival Playlist has practically endless content to pull from.

What is Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world simul-arcade racing game from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios. It's the latest in a long line of increasingly ambitious and successful Forza Horizon games, and it accumulates everything the studio has learned into one incredible package. FH5 is one of the best Xbox racing games of all time, and was even one of the best Xbox games of 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 accomplishes this feat with its largest and most diverse map yet, set in Mexico, that is freely explored behind the wheel of hundreds of cars and vehicles. Fan favorites like Barn Finds have returned, but every aspect of FH5 proves that it's not just another racing game.

Our Forza Horizon 5 review concluded that Playground has delivered the unchallenged champion of open-world racers, which is now available for Xbox, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Game Pass. If you want to learn more about what makes this expansive game so special, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to Forza Horizon 5.