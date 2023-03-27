Forza Horizon 5 embraces the darkness with 'Midnights at Horizon' Series update

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 is a live service, open-world racing game from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios.

On Monday, the studio announced Series 19 "Midnights at Horizon," the next Series update coming to the game.

The update will bring four new cars, extended nighttime, plenty of night-related challenges and events, and much more.

It begins right after the Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC expansion releases to players.

Forza Horizon 5 is a gorgeous game, but it's particularly stunning when seen at night. Playground Games has noticed the community's love for FH5 after the sun sets, so has cultivated an entire Festival Playlist centered around nighttime. Series 19 "Midnights at Horizon" is coming, and it's one of the most exciting FH5 updates to date.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 19 "Midnights at Horizon" brings an extended nighttime to Forza Horizon 5, giving players more time to speed through Mexico in the dark. Accompanying the longer nights are plenty of neon-themed decorations spread throughout races and the open world, ensuring that players aren't left entirely without a source of light. There's a good bit to discuss in this update, including:

The world of Forza Horizon 5 is evolving once again, with a host of neon-themed decorations for races, events, and the open world. The Airfield is particularly influenced, with a stunning vista of neon sculptures, decals, barriers, and much more. A Festival Playlist, after dark. Of course, the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is joining in on the fun, with a plethora of challenges, races, and events inspired by the neon night descending on Mexico. The very first challenges for Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure are also included in this Playlist.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 19 "Midnights at Horizon" kicks off on Thursday, March 30, 2023, and is completely free for all players. The Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure expansion, a paid DLC, releases on Wednesday, March 29. There's a lot on the horizon for FH5 players, with hours of new content arriving for those itching to return to Mexico and take to the streets once more. Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best Xbox racing games for a reason.

(opens in new tab) Forza Horizon 5 Expansions Bundle The Forza Horizon 5 Expansions Bundle is exactly what you'd expect. This DLC package includes Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, and will also include Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure the moment it launches on March 29, 2023. Buy from: Xbox (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | GameStop (opens in new tab)