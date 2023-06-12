FTC aiming to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition with injunction

What you need to know

The long, exhausting battle for Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard treks into another saga today.

The FTC is reportedly moving to file a formal injunction to block the deal.

Microsoft is reportedly welcoming the move, as it will expedite the appeal process.

Microsoft has been working to acquire games publisher Activision Blizzard for well over a year now, and has been faced with a mountain of regulatory hurdles and obstacles. Today, the glacial slog to push the deal through is hitting another wall — or milestone, depending on your perspective.

According to a report by CNBC, the United State's Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is moving to formally file an injunction request to block the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal as soon as today. This is a step beyond the FTC previously suing Microsoft, as an injunction comes with a temporary block to prevent the deal from going through and will see the matter brought before a federal judge more quickly.

According to the report, Microsoft is actually welcoming the injunction, as it does expedite the process. Rather than trekking through FTC's internal legal process before being able to make an appeal, an injunction will allow Microsoft to fight for the Activision Blizzard deal in federal court sooner.

The USA's FTC is one of two major obstacles still preventing Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard. The other is the UK's Competition and Market Authority (CMA), which voted to block the deal. Microsoft is moving forward with appealing the decision with the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). Microsoft's efforts to succeed in the UK (and reports that Microsoft may consider pulling Activision Blizzard out of the UK in order to push the deal through) may be responsible for the FTC's decision to, at least temporarily, formally block the acquisition.

Most other major regulatory bodies, including the EU, have approved the Microsoft and ABK deal. So, what does this mean? Nothing right now. The Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal is still trapped in a never-ending in-between state of life and death. Microsoft may succeed in appealing to the CAT and overturning the CMA's decision in the UK, but now it also has to repeat the same with the FTC in the USA.

Should the deal go through, Microsoft will be able to bring all of Activision Blizzard under the Xbox umbrella, including just-released hits like Diablo 4, which counts as one of the best Xbox games of the year. This would also likely mean a huge boon for both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.