I sold my soul to buy the Diablo 4 Limited Edition Collectors Box — and I regret nothing

Diablo 4 is Blizzard's fastest selling game so far, already surpassing the numbers set by it's predecessor Diablo 3. No doubt helped somewhat by die-hard fans like myself purchasing three copies of the Ultimate Edition. Yes, I bought it on Xbox, Windows PC... and Xbox again for my partner so he too could enjoy the cosmetics afforded by being an owner of the prestige edition. I can't be seen travelling around Sanctuary with a commoner who doesn't even own the Wings of the Creator emote.

But my sacrifices to Blizzard didn't end there, I’d also preordered the Diablo 4 Limited Edition Collector’s Box. It arrived for my unboxing delight on launch day 6 June and while I did feel a brief twinge of regret when the money left my bank account, that was replaced by joy upon opening this magnificent collection of goodies.



Blizzard were careful to call this a ‘Limited Edition Collector’s Box’ rather than a ‘Collector’s Edition’ as the latter is usually associated with an edition of an actual game accompanied by some exclusive items. With this however you are just getting a bunch of merch with no included game, and while at first I thought that was odd it does leave it up to the buyer whether they want to buy a digital or physical copy of Diablo 4, so I am in favor of this for future releases.

A wicked unboxing experience

Image 1 of 3 The gates of Hell (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Hell horde (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Portraits of Inarius and Lilith from Diablo 4 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The box itself is absolutely huge, and I actually opened it on my kitchen floor in excitement as there was nowhere more suitable for it's stature. Thankfully though I managed to clear my desk for these photos, and as you can see the top of the box features the familiar Hell Gate as seen both in Diablo 4 gameplay and on the loading screen. The gate glows with the wonders that await you in the box, the first of those being these incredible 18.54" x 10.79" art prints. One being concept art of a demonic army and the other side-by-side portraits of Mom and Dad (Lilith and Inarius).



While I would love to show you these outside of the cellophane, they are staying securely in place inside until I’ve moved house later this year and I can wall mount them. So for now you’ll have to look through the glare.

On the left of the box, we see the symbol of the Church of the Light and on the right the Horadric symbol.

The Art of Diablo 4

The art and tone of Diablo 4 is the darkest Diablo yet, with the creators brief being a 'return to darkness', a reference to the widely held opinion that Diablo 3 was a departure for the franchise from the dark and foreboding environments of Diablo and Diablo 2. Inside the Diablo 4 Limited Edition Collector's Box is a book titled 'The Art of Diablo IV' featuring over 300 pages of concept art used to create the game we see now.

Image 1 of 4 The Art of Diablo 4 sits cradled in the Collector's box (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Elias is one of the most interesting antagonists we've ever had in the Diablo franchise (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Inarius blesses Reverend Mother Prava (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Art of Diablo 4 book is a hefty piece (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)



Some of the art inside the book can be seen as paintings around the game, such as the Inarius and Mother Prava painting which is found inside the Alabaster Monastary, so I’m thrilled to have larger copies of these available to look at whenever I want in this beautifully illustrated book.

The concept art for Elias brings back nostalgic memories of the initial reveal for Diablo 4 at Blizzcon 2019. Fans speculated at the time of who this mysterious and sinister character could be, and some incorrectly guessed it may be Rathma, firstborn son of Inarius and Lilith. However some detectives who had access to online pages of this art guide revealed the character to be named ‘Elias’ but his true background and motivations for bringing Lilith back to Sanctuary weren’t made known to us until the launch of game.

The book itself really shows how many artists were involved in the creation of the game environment we see today, and I think they met the ‘return to darkness’ brief in spades.

Become an honorary Horadrim

Underneath the Art of Diablo 4 book, is a metal pin in the symbol of the Horadrim, so I can wear while I'm playing and pretend I'm a long lost distant relative of Deckard Cain. The Horadrim are an ancient order of mages that fought against the Prime Evils. You can read more about them in my guide to Diablo lore.





The symbol of the Horadrim (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I'm kidding of course, as the pin will stay safely in its display box never to be touched again by human hands. I paid $100 for this set, I must keep it in prime condition, or should that be Prime Evil condition?



The Horadrim we meet in Diablo 4, Lorath, is voiced by Ralph Ineson who's narrated some of the greatest videos we've ever seen from the Diablo team. Lorath is a member of the new Horadrim, a group of scholars and warriors who seek to preserve and protect the knowledge of Sanctuary. Lorath narrates the lore of Sanctuary, like Deckard who came before him, against a backdrop of images likely to feature in the upcoming Book of Lorath and Tales from the Horadric Library. Yes, I've purchased these too, I can't get enough of Diablo merchandise or lore.

Book of Lorath

Explore the lore and history of Sanctuary, the world of Diablo 4. Written by Lorath Nahr, a member of the new Horadrim and a key character in the game. This is the fourth instalment of the Horadric Vault series, which also includes The Book of Cain, The Book of Tyrael, and The Book of Adria. Whether you own the previous titles or not, this is the perfect accompaniment to Diablo 4.

Available now at Amazon

But wait, there's more!

It's not over yet, behold a full cloth map of Sanctuary. It may not have all the Altars of Lilith locations marked out on it, but it has some really cool details I wasn't expecting.

Image 1 of 3 Lilith and Inarius (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Centralq) The Prime Evils (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Centralq) Full cloth map of Sanctuary (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Centralq)

This cloth map of Sanctuary is incredibly detailed, with all the five regions we travel to in the game. From the Dry Steppes to the Fractured Peaks. From Hawezar to Kehjistan, onto Scosglen the home of the Druids.



The top of the map shows Lilith and Inarius, the Creators of Sanctuary and the mother and father of humanity, and the bottom we have the Three Prime Evils Baal, Mephisto and the games namesake Diablo.



It was actually this single item that sold me on purchasing the Collector's Box. I saw the map in the preview video and I felt it was worth dropping the cash for this alone.

Saving the best till last, the Candle of Creation

Before the innards of the Diablo 4 Limited Edition Collector's Box were known, it was rumoured we were getting candles included amongst the items. At the time I scoffed that I wouldn't be buying premium Diablo candles but I soon shut up when I actually saw the pictures of it. This isn't just any candle, it's a Candle of Creation, and it's exquisitely designed. As is the box it comes in.

Image 1 of 3 Blood petals have made it to my Collector's Box (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The huge box emblazoned with Lilith (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The candle was well packaged in polystyrene which I removed, because aesthetic. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

When I lifted the flap on the second compartment of the Collectors Box I am not exaggerating when I say I gasped. The addition of blood petals to the unboxing experience was such a genius touch that I now wish all my Diablo merch came with these. My partner wielding the vacuum cleaner may disagree, but when have rose petals not made anything look better?



The Candle of Creation has carvings of Lilith on one side, Inarius on the other, and a power button. No you needn't worry about lighting this candle and losing it over time, it lights with the power of included AA batteries. Praise Lilith!

Image 1 of 2 Mommy Lilith (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Daddy Inarius (Image credit: Windows Central - Jennifer Young)

While I've boxed the rest of the items up for when I move house, I couldn't bear to return the Candle of Creation to it's box, so I've kept it out for some immersive gaming sessions. The light of the candle and my GameSir T4 Kaleid which I have permanently set to red, really compliment eachother when I'm sat in my tiny corner of the house grinding through those dungeons.

Got to get the right ambience for a night on Diablo 4 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Diablo 4 Collector's Box also comes with a mouse mat, which is too small for my needs (I already have a perfectly good wide Demon Hunter mat) but I'm sure I'll come up with another use for it.



If my post has you salivating for Diablo 4 merchandise, I'm afraid the Diablo 4 Collector's Box is out of stock right now unless you want to pay in blood to eBay or other third party sellers. That being said there is an abundance of well made merchandise available at the Blizzard Gear store, including the below Rogue t-shirt. There are other classes available of course but Rogue is the superior class and don't @ me about it.



I may have mocked our Editor Jez Corden for spending $600 on a Lilith statue, but if Blizzard keep this up, by the time we have reached our third Diablo 4 Battle Pass I'll probably be bankrupt.



Join me in the sacrifice and sell your soul to Lilith.

Diablo 4 Rogue T-shirt at Blizzard Gear Store This shirt displays the most formidable and flexible class in Diablo 4, the supreme badass, the Rogue. You can also get the Barbarian, Sorcerer, Necromancer or Druid shirts if you like, but what’s the point of buying one of those inferior imitator classes?



Rogue (A***) | Barbarian | Sorcerer | Necromancer | Druid