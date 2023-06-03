Diablo 4: All Altar of Lilith locations

There are plenty of different ways to make your character stronger in Diablo 4, with everything from gear and health potion upgrades to craftable elixirs and consumables giving you an edge against the hordes of demons you'll face on your adventures. Another big way you can toughen up is by finding Altars of Lilith statues, each of which provides helpful stat bonuses.

All of the Altars of Lilith can be found in Diablo 4's open world, but while some of them are fairly easy to spot, others are tucked away in tricky locations and are very easy to miss. Thankfully, though, the community has quickly worked together to figure out where each and every one is. Below, you'll find details on everything you need to know about the Altars of Lilith, including the specific enhancements they provide, the total number of them, and where you can find each statue.

What are Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4?

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Although you don't actually pick them up, Altars of Lilith are basically collectible objects that you can find spread throughout all of Diablo 4's different zones. Once you find an Altar of Lilith — the statues are shaped like the Blessed Mother herself and have a distinctive red glow — you can activate it to get 10 Renown points for the region it's in, a nice chunk of XP for your current character, and one of the following six permanent stat buffs to all of your characters:

+2 Strength

+2 Dexterity

+2 Intelligence

+2 Willpower

+5 Murmuring Obols Capacity

+1 Paragon Point

There are 160 Altars of Lilith to track down in total, but if you manage to activate all of them, every character in your roster will get +68 Strength, +68 Dexterity, +68 Intelligence, +68 Willpower, +100 Murmuring Obols Capacity, and +4 Paragon Points. That's quite a boost, and aside from making your main character significantly stronger, it will make it much easier to play and level up alts. Therefore, it's definitely worth tracking them all down, which you can do easily with the D4builds.gg maps in the sections below. Each Lilith-shaped icon represents the location of an Altar.

Note that while most Altars of Lilith can be interacted with as soon as you find them, Altars within stronghold locations will be "locked" until you clear out the area. When you come across an Altar in a stronghold, take note of where it is and come back to it after you've slain every nearby foe. A handful of Altars are also concealed in clever spots within structures or are along hidden paths, so if you don't immediately see them when heading to the spots shown below, investigate the environment around you closely.

Diablo 4: All Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith locations

All 28 Altars of Lilith in the Fractured Peaks region. (Image credit: D4Builds.gg)

There are 28 Altars of Lilith spread throughout the Fractured Peaks, which is the first zone of Sanctuary you'll be exploring in the Diablo 4 campaign. The Altars are very evenly spread out here, so no matter where your quests take you, you'll have an opportunity to find and activate several of them.

Diablo 4: All Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith locations

All 33 Altars of Lilith in the Dry Steppes region. (Image credit: D4Builds.gg)

33 Altars of Lilith can be found in the Dry Steppes area that's directly west of the Fractured Peaks. Most of the Altars can be found in the region's central areas, though there are also several on the eastern and western edges of the territory. Notably, the four Altars of Lilith that give you Paragon points are all located in the Dry Steppes (represented by the Altar icons with a red glow around them in the map above).

Diablo 4: All Hawezar Altar of Lilith locations

All 34 Altars of Lilith in the Hawezar region. (Image credit: D4Builds.gg)

You can activate 34 different Altars of Lilith in Hawezar, with the majority of the statues located in the central and eastern portions of the land. The rest will be found in the western area that's directly next to Kehjistan.

Diablo 4: All Scosglen Altar of Lilith locations

All 34 Altars of Lilith in the Scosglen region. (Image credit: D4Builds.gg)

Scosglen is also home to 34 Altars of Lilith. Like the ones in the Fractured Peaks, the Altars here are spaced out pretty evenly, so you'll need to thoroughly explore the whole zone to activate the majority (or all) of them.

Diablo 4: All Kehjistan Altar of Lilith locations

All 31 Altars of Lilith in the Kehjistan region. (Image credit: D4Builds.gg)

Finally, there's Kehjistan, which has a total of 31 Altars of Lilith within its borders. Like the statues in the Dry Steppes, most of the Kehjistan Altars are in the center of the land, though you'll also find plenty of them to the east and west.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with Early Access available to fans that purchase the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we've been having an absolute blast with it.