Most gaming handhelds on the market right now do not have kickstands, but Lenovo's Legion Go does.

Like many of you, I want to see significant performance and display improvements in the next-gen Steam Deck 2, ROG Ally 2, and other upcoming gaming handhelds.

But, in addition to that, I want these future devices to have a simple physical feature that is missing from the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Ally X, MSI Claw 8 AI+, Legion Go S, and other mainstream PC handheld systems.

None of these portable gaming devices have kickstands.

Adding this seemingly small design element is an effective way to turn gaming handhelds into better entertainment machines. When paired with the right accessory, a handheld with a kickstand can effectively be the only device you need.

Do gaming handhelds NEED kickstands?

Most gaming handhelds including Legion Go S, Steam Deck, and ROG Ally, do not have kickstands. (Image credit: Windows Central / Lenovo / Valve)

Sure, gaming handhelds don't absolutely need kickstands, but having one greatly increases a handheld's versatility and hands-free convenience.

Some will say that only handhelds with detachable controllers, such as the Nintendo Switch 2, Legion Go, or upcoming Legion Go 2 need a kickstand, but this is limited thinking.

Without having to hold it, I can connect an Xbox controller and play my handhelds in tabletop mode or simply use the handheld more like a tablet to entertain myself while doing other things.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it is possible to prop handhelds up on makeshift stands, it isn't as stable or convenient an option as having a built-in kickstand.

Of course, there are also protective handheld casings with kickstands on them, such as the $49.95 dBrand Killswitch. These accessories are nice to have, but it would be better if most handhelds had a way to prop themselves up out of the box without needing to pay extra for an accessory.

Going hands-free turns gaming handhelds into all-around entertainment devices

Lenovo's Legion Go kickstand allows it to be propped up at different angles. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Kickstands elevate these devices from just being gaming handhelds to being all-around work and entertainment machines.

The Steam Deck and ROG Ally X are typically my gaming go-tos, but the Legion Go is the device I grab when I'm in search of other entertainment or assistance — because of its large screen and kickstand.

I've used the Legion Go to stream shows while cuddling with my cat, display recipes while I'm cooking, watch instructive YouTube videos while working on home projects around my house, and more.

It's easier than propping the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or my phone up on a makeshift stand and hoping they don't fall over.

Plus, using the Legion Go's larger screen not only allows me to see more details than I can on my small phone screen, but it also leaves my phone free so I can still use it.

As such, having a kickstand makes a handheld a far more convenient device for more than just gaming.

Kickstands and keyboards turn handhelds into laptop alternatives

You can easily connect a mouse and keyboard to your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Legion Go and use it like an ultra-compact laptop. (Image credit: Colton Stradling / Windows Central)

PC gaming handhelds can be used as an alternative to laptops for work, school, or personal projects, especially if you connect a mouse and keyboard to them.

There have been a few times while traveling where I've actually written articles on my Legion Go (propped up on its kickstand). As a side note, I love using this wireless keyboard that I bought at Amazon because it makes it so I don't need a mouse, and its fold-up design is easy to travel with.

But is it practical to just use a gaming handheld as your main computer? It definitely can be.

I know of people who have gotten rid of their laptops in favor of simply using their gaming handheld for all their computer needs.

Using a docking station, you can connect a gaming handheld to a monitor and use it like a desktop. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

One person even told me that they use their gaming handheld like a laptop on the go, and then when they come home, they connect it to a monitor using a docking station to use it like a more traditional desktop. After work is over, they unplug their handheld and use it to play their favorite games. It serves all computer functions.

Though a relatively small part of the design, a kickstand goes a long way toward making a gaming handheld a more versatile device on the go.

I hope we see more kickstands on future handhelds

Honestly, adding a kickstand to gaming handhelds is a relatively small thing, but something that can turn a dedicated portable gaming system into a more universal computer.

I'd be able to use my ROG Ally and Steam Deck in more scenarios if they had a means to prop themselves up on their own. Obviously, there are accessories that can add a kickstand to a handheld, but it's nice when I don't have to spend additional money for such a simple thing.