Get Elden Ring for its lowest price ever for Xbox and PC with this Winter Sale deal

2022 has been a fantastic year for gaming, with a huge variety of award-winning titles releasing throughout its months. The game that stands above the rest, though, is Elden Ring. FromSoftware's latest epic fantasy action RPG has proven to be its fastest-selling release yet, with millions of gamers all over the world falling in love with its exemplary combat, boss fights, open world, and art direction.

Until now, however, Elden Ring hadn't gone on sale for a price below its $60 MSRP. This is par for the course with FromSoftware's recent titles, unfortunately, as they typically never get a discount — even during large sale events. Now, though, the game is available for a huge 30% discount on all of its platforms thanks to the ongoing Steam Winter Sale, Xbox Countdown Sale, and PlayStation Holiday Sale. The best deal available, though, is a whopping 38% markdown on Elden Ring when you buy the Winter Sale discount through Green Man Gaming, a reputable retailer of Xbox and Windows PC games.

With this deal, Elden Ring is just $37.37, making this the lowest price that the game has ever been sold for. Therefore, you definitely shouldn't pass up on it if you're a PC player. Notably, the game is also a fantastic gift for RPG fans and lovers of difficult, but satisfying titles, so keep it in mind if you're in need of a last-minute gift for friends and family.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring $59.99 $37.37 at Steam (GMG) (opens in new tab) Elden Ring is 2022's Game of the Year, and since release, it has taken the gaming community by storm with its incredible combat systems, open world, art direction, lore, and more. This holiday season, you can get it for its lowest price ever thanks to these amazing deals. See deals at: Xbox (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Elden Ring triumphantly stands as 2022’s Game of the Year, with the title and its developer also taking home several other accolades from The Game Awards as well. Perhaps even more than previous “Soulsborne” FromSoftware games, Elden Ring’s gameplay is immensely satisfying. The tried and true stamina-based combat system is back and better than ever, with classic attack, block, parry, and dodge options complimented by exciting new ones such as unique Ash of War moves and devastating guard counter ripostes. There are also more weapons, spells, armors, and stat-boosting talismans than there have ever been in previous Dark Souls games, giving players unparalleled opportunities for buildcrafting and roleplaying.

Elden Ring is also largely an open world experience, which is a departure from FromSoftware’s typical world and level design. Though many were initially concerned with this new direction, worry gave way to astonishment as players realized just how deep, rich, and full of wonder Elden Ring’s Lands Between are. Notably, the game is also fairly hands-off with its guidance systems, allowing players the freedom to discover the world’s many sights, landmarks, dungeons, and treasure troves organically and at their own pace.

The game is undeniably a triumph, and is no doubt one of the best RPGs of the last decade. And at the 30-38% price it’s currently available for, it’s easily one of the best games you can get this holiday season. Make sure you take advantage of this deal before it’s gone.