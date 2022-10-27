Grab this free Destiny 2 Funnelweb PvE god roll before it's gone

What you need to know

Destiny 2 Tower vendor Banshee-44 is selling an excellent PvE god roll of the popular Funnelweb SMG from now until daily reset tomorrow, and it only costs a few Legendary Shards to acquire.

The roll features Arrowhead Brake, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Accurized Rounds, Tactical Mag, Perpetual Motion, Frenzy, and a Handling Masterwork.

The weapon synergizes especially well with Void-focused builds, as it deals Void damage and can be used to rapidly spawn Void elemental wells.

One of Destiny 2's best primary weapons is Funnelweb, a world drop Legendary Veist SMG that was added with the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen earlier this year. The weapon can roll with some fantastic perks and has great handling and good range, making it feel fluid and snappy to use. It's also a Lightweight Frame weapon, which is arguably the best SMG archetype for PvE since the rate-of-fire is high and you get a speed boost that helps you get into optimal range.

The only downside of the Funnelweb is that because it's a world drop, farming for it is pretty difficult. The only way to have a somewhat decent chance at getting it to drop is by focusing Umbral Engrams into Veist weapons at the H.E.L.M., but even then, there's a good chance you'll end up getting other weapons like the Krait Auto Rifle or the Lunulata-4b bow instead. However, every once in awhile, Banshee-44 at The Tower sells the weapon, too — and today, he has what is arguably a perfect 5/5 PvE god roll on offer.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Banshee's Funnelweb features Arrowhead Brake (more predictable recoil) and Hammer-Forged Rifling (more range) as barrel options as well as the choice between Accurized Rounds (more range) and Tactical Mag (faster reload and larger magazine), all of which are fantastic. For the main traits, you have Perpetual Motion and Frenzy, with the former giving you extra stability, handling, and reload speed while moving and the latter giving you a 15% damage buff and a boost to reload and handling after you've been in combat for 12 seconds. Capping things off is a Handling Masterwork that further increases how quickly you can pull out or stow the weapon.

While you could argue that you'd be better off overall with a Range Masterwork, as well as Adrenaline Junkie instead of Frenzy when using a grenade-focused build, this is an absolutely phenomenal roll to get grind-free with just a few Legendary Shards. Since it does Void damage, it synergizes especially well with the best Destiny 2 builds centered around Void subclasses, as with the Harmonic Siphon helmet mod, you'll be able to constantly spawn Void elemental wells with rapid Funnelweb kills. Since both Perpetual Motion and the reload-on-hit Veist Stinger origin trait ensure you'll never be stuck with an empty magazine for long and Frenzy gives you a big damage buff, mowing down adds to generate tons of wells will be incredibly easy.

Overall, this Funnelweb roll is awesome, but since Banshee-44 changes his stock daily, you only have until tomorrow's daily reset at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET to grab it. Make sure you go pick it up before it's gone, as you'll want to have god rolls like these ready when the Destiny 2: Lightfall DLC releases on February 28, 2023.