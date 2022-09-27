Grounded: How to find and kill Ladybugs

While Grounded's Ladybugs look relatively harmless, they're actually quite tough and can be difficult for new and inexperienced players to defeat in combat. They're also often hard to find despite their large size, as their quiet noises and neutral behavior makes them quite stealthy compared to other creatures in the Backyard.

If you're looking to take down Ladybugs to get the valuable items they drop but aren't sure where to start and what to do, we've prepared a full guide that goes over everything you need to know about Ladybug hunting. This includes common places where Ladybugs can often be found, tips to help you spot them, and strategies that will allow you to get an edge over Ladybugs in combat.

Where to find Ladybugs in Grounded

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There are two main places that you can encounter Ladybugs in Grounded: the Grasslands biome and the Flower Bed biome. The former is the lush green biome that makes up most of the map, while the latter is the large flower-filled area found around the Oak Hill and Koi Pond biomes found by the large oak tree to the east. The Grasslands biome is safer since it has fewer hostile creatures, but Ladybugs are harder to find in it. They're significantly easier to come across in the Flower Bed biome, though the tradeoff is that you'll probably run into a spider you have to kill at least once since they frequently patrol this area.

Regardless of where you choose to look for Ladybugs, keep an eye out for shifting blades of grass and fleeing Aphids in the environment. Ladybugs are large enough to cause grass to rustle when moving and hunt down Aphids whenever they see them, so make sure to investigate signs of activity like this.

How to kill Ladybugs in Grounded

Sleeping Ladybugs are easier to kill, so take advantage of ambush opportunities like this one. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now that you've found a Ladybug, it's time to take it down. These insects are surprisingly formidable in combat, as they have a moderate amount of health, can dish out a fair amount of damage, and have a variety of different attacks. They'll often charge at players that attack them head on, then continuously attempt to headbutt them over and over again. They can also perform a side bash to counter flanking attempts, and may even occasionally roar to regain a small amount of health.

The best way to battle a Ladybug is to sidestep its initial charge, then block its headbutt attacks. Get some hits of your own in between headbutts, but always make sure that you're able to block when the Ladybug launches further attacks. Using a Busting weapon and/or one buffed with Fresh damage is also a good idea, as these are the Ladybug's weaknesses. As long as you continue to alternate between successful blocks and counterattacks, you'll eventually come out on top and will be able to loot the Ladybug's corpse for its head and parts. The former is useful for crafting the Ladybug Faceplate and the Insect Axe tool, while the latter is necessary to make the excellent Ladybug Armor. Worn with the Ladybug Faceplate, this armor set will have a chance to regenerate your health whenever you block an attack.

Note that if you're lucky, you may come across a Ladybug that's sleeping in the shade. These Ladybugs will be unable to retaliate against you for a few seconds as they wake up if you ambush them, so take advantage of these opportunities when you can.

Grounded is officially out now on Xbox and PC for $30, and has quickly proven itself to be one of the best Xbox games of all time for fans of survival games thanks to its unique and creative theming, content-rich open world, and deep crafting, upgrade, and combat systems.