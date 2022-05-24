Halo Infinite's Fracture: Entrenched event launches with new Battle Pass and game mode

What you need to know

Halo Infinite's Fracture: Entrenched event has gone live for all players,

The event features a free Event Pass with 30 new cosmetics to unlock, as well as the new Land Grab game mode.

Players can progress their Event Pass by completing Event Challenges while playing Land Grab.

The second event of Halo Infinite Season 2, dubbed Fracture: Entrenched, has officially gone live. Like the Fracture: Tenrai event that ran throughout Season 1, Fracture: Entrenched is centered around a special themed armor set. The Yoroi armor from Fracture: Tenrai evoked the look of samurai warriors, but this time around, players can customize their Spartan to look like a heavily-armored trench defender with the new Eaglestrike armor core.

Eaglestrike, as well as several pieces of armor for the core and other cosmetics, can all be unlocked by progressing Fracture: Entrenched's free Event Pass. There are 30 tiers of this Event Pass in total, with each one awarding players a new unlock when reached. To progress the Event Pass, players will need to complete Event Challenges by playing the event's featured game mode: Land Grab.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Land Grab is the latest mode to come to the Halo Infinite multiplayer experience, and it's essentially a more chaotic version of King of the Hill. At the start of each Land Grab match, three neutral zones spawn in on the map. Capturing a zone locks it and awards the team that owns it a point, and once all three zones have been captured, they disappear and a new trio of zones spawn. This cycle continues until one team gets 11 points, giving them the victory.

Overall, Fracture: Entrenched looks like it's going to be one of the best events Halo Infinite has had yet, though it's important to keep in mind that it'll only be active during the final week of each month in Season 2. That means you only have six weeks to fully unlock everything from the Fracture: Entrenched Event Pass from now until Season 2's Nov. 7, 2022 conclusion. Make sure you plan your gameplay time accordingly, Spartans.

Halo Infinite multiplayer is available now for free on Xbox and PC, and while it hasn't had the greatest start, it has the potential to grow into one of the best Xbox shooters ever made.