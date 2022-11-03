Halo Infinite Winter Update brings major nerfs and buffs

What you need to know

The Winter Update for Halo Infinite is launching on November 8, 2022.

In addition to supplemental content like campaign co-op and the Forge beta, the Winter Update introduces notable balance changes.

Several popular weapons will receive nerfs and buffs when this update officially launches.

Following a second extended season of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has been hard at work detailing the content headed to this ongoing first-person shooter. Several feature delays and a pushed Season Three have increased tensions for a contingent of the game's audience. To ensure fans know the team is committed to improving the state of Halo Infinite, a recent blog post has revealed some major balance changes coming with the Winter Update on November 8, 2022.

(Image credit: 343 Industries )

The lengthy breakdown by 343 Industries articles the sweeping adjustments facing many of your favorite, or least favorite, weapons in Halo Infinite. For dedicated players fixated on the specifics, the development team provides numeric quantifiers for an array of in-game alterations. To save you some precious time, here's a quick overview of the major nerfs and buffs.

Buffs

(Image credit: 343 Industries )

Plasma Pistol Increased base shot damage. Increased charge shot angular velocity. Increased charged shot guided angular velocity at rest.

Pulse Carbine Increased guided angular velocity. Increased targeted leading fraction. Increased guided projectile error radius.

Commando Increased Headshot Prioritization Angle. Increased Bullet Magnetism Angle. Increased Aim Assist Angle.

Disruptor Increased magazine ammo count from 10 to 12.



Nerfs

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Battle Rifle Headshot Prioritization Angle reduced. Bullet Magnetism Angle reduced. Bullet Magnetism Range reduced. Bullet Magnetism Falloff Range reduced.

Frag Grenade Increased detonation timer.



343 Industries continues to make adjustments based on community feedback. While these balance changes are scheduled to release alongside the Winter Update, players can expect further modifications as these weapon refinements rollout. While not quite a full seasonal refresh, the Winter Update should hopefully supply some seasonal cheer to the Halo community.