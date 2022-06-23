Halo: The Master Chief Collection may get microtransactions in the future

What you need to know

343 Industries has announced that it may add purchasable "Spartan Points" to Halo: Master Chief Collection in the future.

These "Spartan Points" are renamed Season Points that exist in the game currently, and they allow players to unlock cosmetics in Halo: MCC.

If implemented, 343 Industries says that these microtransactions would be additive and that they would not affect how players can currently earn points by leveling up and completing in-game challenges.

The developer confirmed that it would have more information to share in a future update.

In the latest Halo Community Update, developer 343 Industries has announced that in the future, it may introduce a purchasable currency to Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Halo: MCC) in the form of "Spartan Point" microtransactions. With the studio moving away from seasonal updates for the game, it has plans to rename Halo: MCC's Season Points — the currency that players can earn and use to unlock cosmetics — to Spartan Points. When this happens, a way to directly purchase Spartan Points may also be added.

In the blog post, it was stressed that if these microtransactions are implemented, they would strictly be an additive feature, and that the studio is "happy with the current system of how players earn Spartan Points, by completing challenges and levelling up through play." The purchasable Spartan Points would simply give fans a quick and direct way to unlock more customization items they don't have yet, allowing them to skip the leveling process.

It's good to hear that these microtransactions wouldn't affect how effectively players can unlock Season/Spartan Points in Halo: MCC currently, and that they'll have zero impact on the actual gameplay experience itself. However, some players have argued that instead of adding microtransactions, the studio should make the process of leveling easier and less grindy if they want fans to be able to get unlocks faster. 343 Industries communicated that it would have more to share about purchasable Spartan Points in the future, so hopefully we'll learn more about the developer's reasoning soon.

Halo: MCC is available now on Xbox and PC, and since it combines all of the main pre-Xbox One era Halo games (as well as Halo 2: Anniversary) into one package, it's one of the best Xbox games you can get today in terms of value. The developers have also added additional content to the collection post-launch, including new maps, new armor sets, weapon skins, and more.