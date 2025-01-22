Here's when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 starts

The first season under Black Ops 6 is almost done and dusted, so here's what you need to know about when the next one begins.

Activision teases Season 2 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, coming January 28, 2025.
The first teaser image for Season 2 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. (Image credit: Activision)

It's been a non-stop throng of content ever since Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched, and believe it or not we're already on the cusp of the second season.

Season 1 is about to end, so if you still have tiers on the Battle Pass to complete, now is very much the time to do it. When Season 2 comes around there will be an all-new battle pass, an all-new BlackCell version of the battle pass, and regular content drops and in-game events to look forward to.

The second season will also cover both Zombies and Warzone modes, with shared levelling and rewards across both these and Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 start?

The only other teaser for Season 2 so far. (Image credit: Activision)

Season 2 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is confirmed to begin on January 28. So there really isn't much time left to complete the Season 1 battle pass if you still haven't. When Season 2 starts, it will be gone and replaced by a new one.

We haven't been given a time yet as to when it goes live, but given past events, we'd hedge that it will be morning Pacific time, or sometime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. UK time.

As it's a new season with new content, you can also expect to have to download a game update first before you can play.

What can we expect from Season 2 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

One of the big changes we're looking forward to in Season 2 is console players being able to opt out of crossplay on ranked. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In terms of content, as yet all we've been given are the two teaser images further up this post and the line "will you be the hunter or the hunted?"

The images show an as-yet unnamed operator who we expect to be the lead character in the new season, carrying the aptly named Tanto, which is also the name of the Japanese sword also seen. We'll leave the obvious wallrunning up for debate, since Omnimovement, introduced with Black Ops 6, doesn't currently count this among its features.

We also know that there's a new Zombies map coming, The Tomb, and a raft of changes to quality of life in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone. One of the big ones to prick up many ears is the ability to opt-out of crossplay in ranked modes for console players.

Cheaters has been a hot topic in the Call of Duty community, with the higher tiers on the ladder in ranked play, in particular, a hotbed of bad actors. Hopefully having a separated ladder for console players will help those folks a little, but the real work needs to be put into the Ricochet anticheat to make it, well, work.

A recent community update outlined many plans for Season 2 and into Season 3, so definitely give that a read if you haven't yet.

Otherwise, we'll sit patiently waiting for Season 2 and its goodies to arrive.

