Here's when you can play Stakeout 24/7 again in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

When can you play Stakeout 24/7 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Treyarch has confirmed that the popular Stakeout 24/7 playlist is returning to Black Ops 6 on November 27, alongside the start of the 2XP event and Prop Hunt. It should go live at 1 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. GMT) but in recent weeks things have been pushed live early. But it shouldn't be any later than that.

Stakeout chaos and carnage is back

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The pool of maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have divided opinion, to say the least, but some have risen to the top. Nuketown is an obvious one, but Stakeout has also become a fan favorite. At first, I hated it, but then I played it some more, and now I get it.

It is pure chaos. Addictive, fast-paced, adrenalin-fuelled carnage. An almost entirely enclosed map, save for some very small outdoors sections, there's never a time to rest. If you stop for even a second, you're cooked.

Large chunks of the player base were disappointed when the previous Stakeout 24/7 playlist was removed, but Treyarch has been quite good at listening. As such, in conjunction with a celebratory 2XP event and the arrival of Prop Hunt, Stakeout 24/7 and Hardcore Stakeout 24/7 are back on November 27.

Playlist changes usually happen around 1 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. GMT), but if recent weeks have taught us anything, it could be earlier than that.

You'll also be rotated through all of the game modes currently playable on Stakeout. These are:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Kill Order

Domination

Stakeout is a camo grinders paradise

If you're still grinding camos, Stakeout is a good place to get it done. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Stakeout is one of the more efficient maps to grind for camos on, given its small size and short matches. It's particularly useful for unlocking gold and above, when the challenges move on from being headshots.

For example, gold camo challenges require you to get 10 double kills with the weapon. This is easier on Stakeout than any other map to do quickly. Even then stepping up to diamond, where you have to get three kills without dying ten times, if you get comfortable with the layout on Stakeout, you can get this done quickly.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As someone who's been lazy on camo challenges so far, I'll be living in Stakeout during the next playlist event, ticking off as many as I can.