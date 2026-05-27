How to watch Summer Game Fest 2026: When, where, and how the event goes live, along with more major showcases happening in the same week

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Summer Game Fest is incoming. Here's when you can watch it live, alongside other summer showcases, like the Xbox Games Showcase and the PC Gaming Show.

The image shows a colorful, sandy-like background with a large, magenta and orange-colored orb in the middle with the words &quot;Summer Game Fest&quot; engraved on it.
Summer Game Fest logo (Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

Summer Game Fest, the largest gaming convention of the year, is set to go live on June 5, 2026, at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm EST / 10:00 pm BST. This gaming showcase promises to show off world premieres of brand new, unannounced games, and show off gameplay footage and info for upcoming games from the world's leading gaming studios and underground indie developers.

In addition to Summer Game Fest, there will be several other gaming showcases happening in the same week as it, including the Xbox Games Showcase, PC Gaming Show, PlayStation State of Play, and much more.

As there are so many events to keep track of, it can be tedious, overwhelming, and time-consuming to stay informed on them. So we at Windows Central are sparing you the hassle by rounding them up with info on how, when, and where to watch in one convenient place.

Here is the full watch time list for Summer Game Fest 2026 and other major gaming showcases happening next week, and how to watch them:

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Summer Game Fest and other gaming showcase watch times and platforms:

Event

Date

Platform

PlayStation State of Play

June 2, 2026, 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET

youtube.com/playstation, twitch.tv/playstation

Summer Game Fest

June 5, 2026, 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET

youtube.com/@thegameawards, twitch.tv/thegameawards

Day of the Devs

June 5, 2026, 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET

youtube.com/@thegameawards, twitch.tv/thegameawards

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

June 6, 2026, 12:00am PT / 3:00pm ET

youtube.com/@FutureGamesShow, twitch.tv/futuregamesshow

Xbox Game Showcase + Gears of War: E-Day Direct

June 7, 2026, 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET

youtube.com/Xbox, twitch.tv/Xbox,

PC Gaming Show

June 7, 2026, 12:00am PT / 3:00pm ET

youtube.com/@pcgamer, twitch.tv/pcgamer

PlayStation State of Play

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube
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The first major gaming showcase next week will be the PlayStation State of Play on June 2, 2026, 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.

This event will cover a variety of PlayStation 5 titles, including an extended look at the upcoming superhero game, Marvel's Wolverine, made by the developers behind the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man series.

Summer Game Fest

SUMMER GAME FEST 2026: Official 4K60FPS Livestream, June 5, 5p ET/2p PT/11p CEST - YouTube SUMMER GAME FEST 2026: Official 4K60FPS Livestream, June 5, 5p ET/2p PT/11p CEST - YouTube
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