How to watch Summer Game Fest 2026: When, where, and how the event goes live, along with more major showcases happening in the same week
Summer Game Fest is incoming. Here's when you can watch it live, alongside other summer showcases, like the Xbox Games Showcase and the PC Gaming Show.
Summer Game Fest, the largest gaming convention of the year, is set to go live on June 5, 2026, at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm EST / 10:00 pm BST. This gaming showcase promises to show off world premieres of brand new, unannounced games, and show off gameplay footage and info for upcoming games from the world's leading gaming studios and underground indie developers.
In addition to Summer Game Fest, there will be several other gaming showcases happening in the same week as it, including the Xbox Games Showcase, PC Gaming Show, PlayStation State of Play, and much more.
As there are so many events to keep track of, it can be tedious, overwhelming, and time-consuming to stay informed on them. So we at Windows Central are sparing you the hassle by rounding them up with info on how, when, and where to watch in one convenient place.
Here is the full watch time list for Summer Game Fest 2026 and other major gaming showcases happening next week, and how to watch them:
Event
Date
Platform
PlayStation State of Play
June 2, 2026, 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET
youtube.com/playstation, twitch.tv/playstation
Summer Game Fest
June 5, 2026, 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET
youtube.com/@thegameawards, twitch.tv/thegameawards
Day of the Devs
June 5, 2026, 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET
youtube.com/@thegameawards, twitch.tv/thegameawards
Future Games Show Summer Showcase
June 6, 2026, 12:00am PT / 3:00pm ET
youtube.com/@FutureGamesShow, twitch.tv/futuregamesshow
Xbox Game Showcase + Gears of War: E-Day Direct
June 7, 2026, 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET
youtube.com/Xbox, twitch.tv/Xbox,
PC Gaming Show
June 7, 2026, 12:00am PT / 3:00pm ET
youtube.com/@pcgamer, twitch.tv/pcgamer
PlayStation State of Play
The first major gaming showcase next week will be the PlayStation State of Play on June 2, 2026, 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.
This event will cover a variety of PlayStation 5 titles, including an extended look at the upcoming superhero game, Marvel's Wolverine, made by the developers behind the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man series.