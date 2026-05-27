Summer Game Fest, the largest gaming convention of the year, is set to go live on June 5, 2026, at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm EST / 10:00 pm BST. This gaming showcase promises to show off world premieres of brand new, unannounced games, and show off gameplay footage and info for upcoming games from the world's leading gaming studios and underground indie developers.

In addition to Summer Game Fest, there will be several other gaming showcases happening in the same week as it, including the Xbox Games Showcase, PC Gaming Show, PlayStation State of Play, and much more.

As there are so many events to keep track of, it can be tedious, overwhelming, and time-consuming to stay informed on them. So we at Windows Central are sparing you the hassle by rounding them up with info on how, when, and where to watch in one convenient place.

Here is the full watch time list for Summer Game Fest 2026 and other major gaming showcases happening next week, and how to watch them:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Summer Game Fest and other gaming showcase watch times and platforms: Event Date Platform PlayStation State of Play June 2, 2026, 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET youtube.com/playstation, twitch.tv/playstation Summer Game Fest June 5, 2026, 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET youtube.com/@thegameawards, twitch.tv/thegameawards Day of the Devs June 5, 2026, 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET youtube.com/@thegameawards, twitch.tv/thegameawards Future Games Show Summer Showcase June 6, 2026, 12:00am PT / 3:00pm ET youtube.com/@FutureGamesShow, twitch.tv/futuregamesshow Xbox Game Showcase + Gears of War: E-Day Direct June 7, 2026, 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET youtube.com/Xbox, twitch.tv/Xbox, PC Gaming Show June 7, 2026, 12:00am PT / 3:00pm ET youtube.com/@pcgamer, twitch.tv/pcgamer

PlayStation State of Play

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The first major gaming showcase next week will be the PlayStation State of Play on June 2, 2026, 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.

This event will cover a variety of PlayStation 5 titles, including an extended look at the upcoming superhero game, Marvel's Wolverine, made by the developers behind the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man series.

Summer Game Fest