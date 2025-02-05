If you're one of the three people in the world who haven't played the latest Call of Duty yet, now's your chance—Black Ops 6 gets another free trial for Season 2

A free trial period for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has gone live today, giving players who have yet to check out the last premium entry into the classic franchise a chance to check out the new Season 2 content.

The free trial period is set to last until February 10, and players who do not own Black Ops 6 will have limited access to the game's content. Players will not be able to try out the campaign, nor can they play the Zombies maps Terminus and Citadelle des Morts. Multiplayer maps and modes are also limited when playing via the free trial.

If you are one of the handful of people who haven't bought Black Ops 6 and/or don't have Game Pass, here's what you can experience during the free trial period:

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Multiplayer maps: Bounty : New to BO6 Season 2, Bounty is a robust nightclub sitting atop a skyscraper in the city of Avalon. There's a booth with a pole and a construction zone, and those are pretty much your main points of reference. Be careful with omnimovement, or you'll side-dive right out of a window to your untimely demise. Lifeline: If Shipment and Hijacked had a love child, it'd be Lifeline. This tiny map is great for 2v2 but if you really crave chaos you're going to want to grab five of your favorite buddies to go with you in 6v6 modes. Dealership: One good grenade is all it takes to fall in love (or hate) with Dealership. Set in a luxurious car dealership, this map is a demolitionist's dream and a flak jacket's worst nightmare. Hit the car lot or the showroom, or steer clear of exploding vehicles by taking refuge in the interior Sales room.

Black Ops 6 Playlists: Nuketown 24/7 : Your favorite game modes like Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Kill Order, and Domination but on one map and one map only—Nuketown! Stakeout 24/7 : Like Nuketown 24/7, but even smaller and more stressful. No killstreaks are allowed here, though. Overdrive: This Season 2 playlist is for the adrenaline junkies. Earn stars based on how you eliminate an enemy. The more stars you get, the more it benefits you with new perks like the ability to spot enemies through walls, increased movement, and improved accuracy. Gunfight: Small teams face high stakes in this face-off mode with no respawns and no health regeneration. All players receive a randomized loadout at the start of each of the six rounds and must eliminate the enemy team to score. Team Deathmatch Hardpoint Domination Kill Confirmed Kill Order



If multiplayer isn't your cup of tea, you can also check out the popular Zombies mode during the free trial period. This includes the popular, idyllic Liberty Falls map and the brand-new season 2 map, The Tomb. Unfortunately, you can not experience the entire Zombies story line with the free trial, as Terminus and Citadelle des Morts are unavailable unless you purchase the game or play with Game Pass.

Players who are on the free trial of Black Ops 6 can enjoy playing Liberty Falls in both Standard or Directed mode, with Directed mode providing waypoints and level caps to make it easier to complete the Dark Aether story tasks. On The Tomb, players will only be able to participate in the story through Standard mode, as Directed mode will not release for that map until the launch of Season 3 around late March, early April.

The Black Ops 6 free trial period is available now and runs until February 10.