It's been a minute since I did any iRacing, but this latest feature sounds really interesting.

AI is always a hot topic, but the reveal of Adaptive AI by iRacing is interesting, and exciting. While the sim is most known for its epic online racing across a multitude of classes, it does also have a mode where budding drivers can hone their skills by themselves.

As put by iRacing themselves, Adaptive AI "doesn't summarize your emails or generate images with six fingers or any of that nonsense..." It's a fair dig, after all, AI can be so much more than whatever Microsoft is shoveling Copilot into this week.

Oh, and before you click play on the video embed below, be warned, whoever recorded it was using light mode. Maybe grab some sunglasses.

We're introducing Adaptive AI in Season 2! With this setting enabled, your AI competition will automatically adapt to your skill level throughout the race!And before you ask... No, it doesn't summarize your emails or generate images with six fingers or any of that nonsense... pic.twitter.com/h69YuS66ouMarch 4, 2025

On paper, at least, this sounds like everything I've ever wanted in a racing game from computer-controlled opponents. Whatever the game, whatever the tactics tried to make them better, they're always awful.

Forza came closest with Drivatars, supposedly a reflection of the players they're based on. I suggest driving the opposite direction if you ever come across Jez Corden's, though.

What iRacing is doing is replacing a one-size-fits-all approach to AI opponents with something that will tailor itself to an individual. As your skills improve, the AI should improve at a similar pace, always providing a challenge without getting too difficult.

Or by being so easy to beat, you never improve at all. I did a lot of iRacing back in the dark days of 2020 and 2021, but it was often frustrating. Trying to improve your own skills when surrounded by lunatics is a tall order. Adaptive AI should, in theory, help folks do that.

Could Adaptive AI make its way into other iRacing properties, like the upcoming NASCAR 25? (Image credit: iRacing)

The other reason I'm particularly excited by this on a personal level is that iRacing is making the upcoming NASCAR 25 game for Xbox, PS5 and PC. That iRacing would be bringing its NASCAR expertise to console at all is cause for celebration, but could Adaptive AI feature now or in a future title?

Some past NASCAR games from other developers have felt a little wooden when it comes to computer-controlled opponents. Oval racing has its own unique skillset, it's far more than just going in circles. An ever adjusting field of AI opponents would certainly make your progression through the ranks more rewarding, and enjoyable.