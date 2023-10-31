It's almost here: Incredible Bloodborne Kart fan game gets an early 2024 release date

What you need to know

Lilith Walther is a game developer famous for creating Bloodborne PSX, a fan-made PS1-style "demake" of FromSoftware's Bloodborne that came out in 2022.

Previously, Walther had joked that Bloodborne PSX had been cancelled in favor of a "Bloodborne Kart" racing game. Later, though, she announced it was actually real and in development.

It has now been announced that Bloodborne Kart is coming to Itch.io on Jan. 31, 2024, and will feature 12 racers, 16 maps, boss fights, a campaign, a VS Battle Mode, and local split-screen multiplayer.

The Bloodborne Kart meme originated from absurd fake leaks about a Bloodborne racing game in 2017.

When developer Lilith Walther announced she was cancelling her fan-made PS1-style "demake" of Bloodborne in favor of a "Bloodborne Kart" racing game, everyone thought it was nothing more than an amusing April Fools' joke. And at the time, it was. But in 2022, the Bloodborne PSX creator surprised everyone when she announced that Bloodborne Kart was actually real, and that it would come "when it's ready." Now, a year and a half later, we finally know when this masterpiece is coming out of the oven.

In a new announcement, Walther — follow her @b0tster on X (formerly Twitter), by the way — has confirmed that Bloodborne Kart will make its way to PC via Itch.io on Jan. 31, 2024, complete with 12 racers, 16 maps, a single-player campaign, a VS Battle Mode, and local split-screen multiplayer. Oh, and there'll be boss fights, too. Incredible.

Accompanying the news is a fresh trailer (you can watch it above) that shows off Bloodborne Kart's hilarious gameplay, which is, as you'd expect, rife with comical references to FromSoftware's fan-favorite 2015 title. Walther, along with her fellow developers Corwyn Prichard and Evelyn Lark at "FanSoftware," have also published a website for the game with additional details and screenshots.

"Bloodborne Kart is an unofficial fan game made by the community," reads the site's homepage. "Race through the streets of Yharnam and beyond with a wide array of vehicles, ranging from traditional karts to motorcycles to wheelchairs!"

It's wild to think that Bloodborne Kart is not only real, but also that it will come with this much content and is only three months away from release. What started as a popular 2017 meme inspired by absurd fake leaks has grown into an actual game, and soon after the turn of the new year, it'll be in our hands. We hope to see you racing these foul streets with us when the time comes, Good Hunter...