Major changes are coming to Sea of Thieves PvP in Season 8

What you need to know

The ongoing pirate sandbox is preparing to ship fresh content.

Season 8 of Sea of Thieves launches on November 22, 2022.

The upcoming season brings PVP on demand and much more.

Rare's groundbreaking open-world multiplayer experience Sea of Thieves is primed to drop its latest batch of seasonal content. Coming to Sea of Thieves across Xbox consoles and Windows PCs everywhere, Season 8 is scheduled to release on November 22, 2022, and it's introducing an entirely new way to engage in player-versus-player combat. While ravenous pirates will certainly embrace the incorporation of PVP on-demand, even critics of the unpredictable nature of Sea of Thieves should appreciate the changes.

Season 8 of Sea of Thieves empowers players to participate in PVP encounters via the Hourglass of Fate in the ship's Captain Quarters. Pledge your allegiance to one of two factions and opt into PVP matchmaking that literally plunges your crew's ship into the depths of the ocean in search of worthy contenders. Once a suitable match has been found, you'll emerge from the waves and charge headfirst toward a rival ship. The latest overview video beautifully showcases how dramatic and seamless the system appears to be.

(Image credit: Windows Central )

It's worth noting that these PVP encounters still play out in the shared open world, meaning anyone can come to join in on the chaotic festivities. The Hourglass of Fate also encourages competition by accruing gold value based on your allegiance. Whether you're representing the Guardians of Fortune or the Servants of the Flame, your deeds add value to your hourglass. Eventually, that growth will manifest in the form of a giant target on your back that all ships can see from their maps.

The implementation of PVP on-demand will likely bolster the overall health of Sea of Thieves. Certain players strive to battle and sink fellow adventurers, while others merely wish to embark on treasure-hunting voyages. A system that rewards PVP combat in confined zones with matchmaking should undoubtedly satiate the bloodthirst of battle-hungry pirates.

What else is new in Season 8?

(Image credit: Windows Central )

In addition to PVP matchmaking, Season 8 of Sea of Thieves brings supplemental progression and fresh cosmetic items. Players can earn 100 levels of notoriety with the Guardians of Fortune or Servants of the Flame. Pirate Legends or individuals who've climbed to rank 75 in the Reaper's Bones faction will also unlock impressive customization options, including changing their appearance to that of a ghostly phantom or intimidating skeleton.

As is tradition, Season 8 also ushers in 100 new levels of Renown with cosmetic items and in-game currency, which can be used to purchase outfits, ship parts, weapons, and more. Additionally, players who complete all 100 levels of Renown will earn back 1000 Ancient Coins, roughly the cost of the premium Plunder Pass.

All in all, this is shaping up to be another excellent season for one of the best games in Xbox Game Pass.