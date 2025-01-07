Marvel Rivals Season 1 is bringing the Fantastic Four — here's the Invisible Woman in action

One of the biggest games of last year is getting even bigger.

NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals is currently on a roll, garnering over 20 million players so far and rapidly becoming one of the most-played titles on every platform it's available on. Ahead of the kickoff for Marvel Rivals Season 1, the team is showing off gameplay footage for some of the upcoming characters, including members of the Fantastic Four.

You can check out the reveal trailer for Susan Storm (also known as the Invisible Woman) below, showing off how her titular invisibility and force field skills alter the flow of things across the battlefield.

As a Strategist-type hero, the Invisible Woman can raise barriers to protect herself or allies from enemy attacks. Naturally, she's also capable of going invisible, allowing players to sneak around behind hostile lines or temporarily getting a breather. She's also got some fittingly-annoyed commentary for Namor.

Season 1 brings more characters, maps, and a new mode

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Not all of the Fantastic Four will be available immediately when the new season begins. Susan Storm and Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) will be added at the start, while Ben Grimm (The Thing) and Susan's brother Johnny (the Human Torch) are coming at some point later in the season, per Marvel, meaning clobberin' time will have to wait.

Prior to the addition of the Fantastic Four, Marvel Rivals launched with an impressive 33 characters. Like other characters being added to the game, including the other three members of the Fantastic Four, Susan Storm will be completely free for everyone to play.

On top of all these new characters, Season 1 is also bringing three new maps for players to enjoy, with the Sanctum Sanctorum and Midtown coming in the first half of the season, while Central Park will be added in the second half of the season.

Finally, a new game mode is being added into the mix this season. Titled Doom Match, it pits 8 to 12 players against each other in a free-for-all that's sure to generate a fair bit of chaos.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is slated to kick off on Jan. 10, 2025. According to the developers, each season is slated to run for around three months, but you don't need to worry about running out of time to earn certain rewards. Taking a page out of games like Halo Infinite and Helldivers 2, Marvel Rivals doesn't let premium Battle Passes expire, meaning you won't be missing out if you've bought the pass and then take a break from the game for a period of time.

Marvel Rivals is currently available as a free-to-play game across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), and PlayStation 5.