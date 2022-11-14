Microsoft has put Flight Simulator into Flight Simulator

What you need to know

The 40th Anniversary Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator recently came out.

The update adds helicopters, gliders, and several other options to the popular flight sim.

It also includes an easter egg that allows you to play four older versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator builds on the foundation of classic PC games. But if high-end graphics and visually stunning gameplay get boring — or if you just want to play an older version of Flight Simulator — Microsoft has a treat for you. The 40th Anniversary update for Microsoft Flight Simulator includes the entire original Flight Simulator as an easter egg. In fact, there are actually four older versions of Flight Simulator available.

To enable the original versions of Flight Simulator, load up in a DA62 and then switch to cockpit view. After that, you need to set the ELT to the on position. Reddit users HughsMDflyer4 shared a screenshot of the easter egg as well as the instructions to enable it.

Once you've switched the ELT to on, you can choose between Microsoft Flight Simulator 4.0, 3, 2, or 1. Rather than being still images, the games are fully playable versions of the original titles.

If you prefer modern features, the 40th Anniversary update for Microsoft Flight Simulator also includes helicopters and gliders. Here are the highlights, as outlined in the update's release notes:

1 true-to-life Airbus A310 airliner

2 helicopters and 14 heliports

2 gliders and 15 glider airports

7 famous historical aircraft including the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the Spruce Goose)

4 classic commercial airports

24 classic missions from the franchise’s past

The release notes include a complete list of all of the changes.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is available as a free update for current players. It's playable on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox One, and through Xbox Cloud Gaming.