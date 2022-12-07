Microsoft and ID@Azure just opened the floodgates for indie game devs with new grants

What you need to know

Microsoft announced a new way for independent game developers to gain access to powerful tools often used by larger studios.

Starting today, ID@Azure members can apply to be members of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and receive benefits of both programs.

Microsoft's ID@Azure launched earlier this year and can be used to create games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched ID@Azure, which is a program that helps independent game studios gain access to tools used by much larger gaming companies. ID@Azure can be used to develop games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices and has been used by hundreds of developers since its launch, according to Microsoft. Today, it was announced that ID@Azure will join forces with the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub to expand the resources available to game developers.

ID@Azure allows game developers to use PlayFab services for free (with limits). PlayFab is a backend platform for live games that lets developers implement and manage multiplayer features like in-game chat, leaderboards, and in-game currencies.

Similarly to ID@Azure, the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub allows smaller organizations to use tools and benefits that are common among larger studios. Founders Hub members can use Visual Studio Enterprise, GitHub Enterprise, PowerBI Pro, and Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams.

Members of the Founders Hub also receive benefits from Microsoft partners, such as Miro and OpenAI.

Starting today, ID@Azure members can apply for the Founders Hub. Those that qualify will receive the benefits of both programs. They'll also get an additional $1,000 of Azure credits and potentially unlock up to $150,000 credits. The previous maximum was $5,000.

Microsoft highlighted a few titles that use ID@Azure and PlayFab services. Turbo Golf Racing and You Suck at Parking! made their way to Xbox Game Pass and Homeworld Mobile released on tablets and phones.