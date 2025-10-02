Popular Minecraft creator — and I guess you could say inventor — has done it again, this time with CraftGPT. Sammyuri has built a ridiculously complex creation that shows just how much of a sandbox Minecraft can truly be.

For those who aren’t familiar, Sammyuri is known for pushing Minecraft to its absolute limits. Their last major project was nothing short of surreal: building a working version of Minecraft inside Minecraft. After a three-year break, Sammyuri has returned with something even more ambitious — a 5-million parameter chatbot constructed from 439 million blocks.

Inside CraftGPT

CraftGPT is a small language model built fully inside Minecraft using pure Redstone, with no command blocks or data packs. It won’t rival modern AI models, but what it achieves is still remarkable given the fact that it exists entirely within the game.

Trained on the TinyChat dataset, CraftGPT can handle very short conversations. It runs on just over 5 million parameters, which sounds like a lot, but is tiny compared to ChatGPT’s billions.

Sammyuri also shared the technical details behind the project, including its limited vocabulary, six network layers, quantization methods, and 64-token context window. All of these are scaled down compared to real-world AI, but that doesn’t make them any less impressive, given the constraints of building an AI out of Minecraft blocks.

The scale of this build is almost impossible to wrap your head around. It’s no wonder Sammyuri hasn’t uploaded in three years.

CraftGPT uses over 430 million blocks, with the structure itself measuring 1,020 by 260 by 1,656 blocks. A mod was even needed just to capture the sheer size of the build, because it’s too large for the game to render properly on its own.

Sammyuri’s redstone legacy

This isn’t the first time Sammyuri has pulled off something beyond impressive in Minecraft. From building Minecraft inside Minecraft to creating a 1Hz CPU called CHUNGUS 2, their projects always push the game’s limits in ways that feel almost impossible.

I have no idea what could come next, or when we’ll see another creation, but the scale of what Sammyuri can achieve is unfathomable. While CraftGPT isn’t exactly fast — it can take up to two hours to generate a reply — it proves once again how versatile Minecraft really is.

The future of AI in Minecraft

Whilst Sammyuri’s project is a very different kind of achievement, other tools bring Minecraft and AI together. One of the most notable is CreativeMode, an AI-powered platform that lets players type ideas into a chat and automatically generate a working mod for Java Edition.

This makes modding far more accessible. Traditionally, it has been a challenging but rewarding process for those willing to learn the skills, and CreativeMode lowers that barrier significantly.

The tool is still a work in progress, though. At the moment, it can only create items, blocks, or mob-related content, with support for structures, biomes, and full mods listed as coming soon on the website. You can also browse what other users have made, ranging from pistols to the Infinity Gauntlet, and more.

It isn’t the only example of AI in Minecraft, either. Some creators are training AI agents to play and learn the game, often as experiments or for YouTube content. Even if these uses are more entertainment-focused, it’s still fascinating to see how AI is finding its place in Minecraft.

I’m not entirely sold on an all-in AI future, but it’s hard to deny how impressive these projects are. What Sammyuri has built is mind-boggling, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.

