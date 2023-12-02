Leadership changes at Mojang Studios see Helen Chiang take an expanded role, Åsa Bredin take over as studio head

What you need to know

Mojang Studios, the team behind the expansive Minecraft franchise, has undergone some leadership changes.

Helen Chiang, who has headed the studio for nearly six years now, is taking on an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Game Content and Studios.

Chiang will still maintain oversight over Mojang Studios, but her previous position has been handed to Åsa Bredin, who has been at Mojang for several years now.

Helen Chiang has been the head of Mojang Studios for nearly six years now, and in that time has helped ship multiple Minecraft games like Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends, released a bevy of Minecraft updates, and expanded the world's most popular video game to more devices and more people. Now, it seems Chiang is moving into an expanded role at Mojang Studios as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Game Content and Studios.

This is a pretty sizeable shift in the leadership of Mojang, but it should be noted that business will more-or-less continue as usual. Chiang is maintaining oversight over Mojang Studios and the ever-growing Minecraft franchise. Taking over for Chiang as studio head is Åsa Bredin, who has been with Mojang for a little over two years and has served for the last few months as head of core Minecraft. Now, Microsoft has confirmed to Windows Central that Bredin is the new studio head of Mojang in Chiang's place.

What's next for Minecraft under this new leadership? The ongoing creative survival game recently crossed over 300 million copies sold, a milestone not reached by any other video game in the world. Minecraft is preparing to celebrate its 15-year anniversary in 2024, and we're expecting surprises in that department. One update we know is coming is Minecraft 1.21, which has been confirmed (along with its first official features), although it's still a long way off from a full release. You can catch up on recent Minecraft news through our Minecraft Live 2023 coverage.

