Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3 tweaks Warden's "sonic boom" attack, includes new fixes

What you need to know

The Wild Update is slated to release for all Minecraft players in the near future.

Mojang Studios is finalizing the update with polishing fixes and changes, tested through pre-release snapshots.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3 is now available to test, and is the last snapshot of the week.

The snapshot includes another batch of fixed bugs, and tweaks the Warden's "sonic boom" attack.

Minecraft players all around the world are gearing up to leap into The Wild Update, which is bringing new biomes, mobs, and gameplay features to the legendary survival game in the near future. Mojang Studios is in the final stages of development for the initial release, and is testing last-minute polish through snapshots like Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3.

As expected, the latest snapshot doesn't include any exciting new features or major alterations for The Wild Update, but it does include a handful of tweaks and more bug fixes for Minecraft players to test. The highlight of this build is how the Warden's ranged "sonic boom" attack has been tweaked, and now ignores the damage reduction offered by armor enchantments.

Minecraft is already one of the best PC games, and The Wild Update aims to further improve the title with a host of new features. This Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot is the last Mojang Studios is releasing this week, but the company will return next week with more builds on the road to The Wild Update (which is getting shorter every day).

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3 includes:

Changes & bug fixes

Changes

Wardens’ sonic boom attack now bypasses the damage reduction by armor enchantments such as Protection

`item_interact_start` is no longer detectable as a vibration to allow more specific actions be detected, like `drink` or `eat`, but `item_interact_finish` still is

Fixed bugs