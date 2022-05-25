Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3 tweaks Warden's "sonic boom" attack, includes new fixes
The last 1.19 Pre-Release of the week is here.
- The Wild Update is slated to release for all Minecraft players in the near future.
- Mojang Studios is finalizing the update with polishing fixes and changes, tested through pre-release snapshots.
- Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3 is now available to test, and is the last snapshot of the week.
- The snapshot includes another batch of fixed bugs, and tweaks the Warden's "sonic boom" attack.
Minecraft players all around the world are gearing up to leap into The Wild Update, which is bringing new biomes, mobs, and gameplay features to the legendary survival game in the near future. Mojang Studios is in the final stages of development for the initial release, and is testing last-minute polish through snapshots like Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3.
As expected, the latest snapshot doesn't include any exciting new features or major alterations for The Wild Update, but it does include a handful of tweaks and more bug fixes for Minecraft players to test. The highlight of this build is how the Warden's ranged "sonic boom" attack has been tweaked, and now ignores the damage reduction offered by armor enchantments.
Minecraft is already one of the best PC games, and The Wild Update aims to further improve the title with a host of new features. This Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot is the last Mojang Studios is releasing this week, but the company will return next week with more builds on the road to The Wild Update (which is getting shorter every day).
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 3 includes:
Changes & bug fixes
Changes
- Wardens’ sonic boom attack now bypasses the damage reduction by armor enchantments such as Protection
Technical updates
- `item_interact_start` is no longer detectable as a vibration to allow more specific actions be detected, like `drink` or `eat`, but `item_interact_finish` still is
Fixed bugs
- Sculk sensors only detect the last turtle egg being broken when being stepped on
- Sculk sensors are not activated upon chickens laying eggs
- Sculk sensors are not activated upon bees entering or leaving their hive or nest
- Sculk sensors do not detect daylight detector mode switching
- Unexpected culling of inner sculk shrieker faces
- Frogs prioritize eating entities over panicking when being damaged
- Placing a map in an item frame will break any intersecting paintings and item frames with a map inside
- Frogs attempt to pathfind to entities outside of their reach causing them to spin and twitch constantly
- Allays can get stuck and freeze inside non-full blocks
- Block lighting on extended parts are a lot darker in 22w17a compared to 1.18.2
- Demo Mode: The “Purchase Now!” link’s destination is incorrect
- Subtitles are higher than in previous versions
- The game output and server console are logged with warnings regarding chat packets with invalid signatures when using entity selectors within commands
- Sculk sensors hearing items being dropped on the ground doesn’t alert shriekers even if a player drops it
- `/execute` running chat related commands logs “Received chat packet without valid signature” warning
- Warden still detects after death if signal is traveling before death
- Allays no longer flee or panic when taking damage
