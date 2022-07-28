Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 brings Player Reporting and other safety features

What you need to know

Mojang Studios is rolling out a new Minecraft: Java Edition update with a handful of new features and fixes.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 is headlined by its improved player safety features, but also features allay duplication.

With the update, chats are more secure, and is backed by a live moderated Player Reporting feature.

The 1.19 "The Wild Update" patch is now available to all Minecraft: Java Edition players.

The latest evolutionary update to Minecraft's legacy PC version is here, as Mojang Studios has begun to roll out Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 to all players. This update is relatively modest overall, but it does include a handful of new features in addition to its regular bug fixes and technical updates.

The most prominent addition with this update is undoubtedly the addition of Player Reporting, which massively improves the security and safety of chats in Minecraft. If you have any questions regarding the feature, Mojang Studios has put together a helpful FAQ breaking down how Player Reporting works. Allays are also able to duplicate after this update, making it easier for players to obtain more blue buddies in their worlds.

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" has been out in the wild, so to speak, for a while now, but Mojang Studios is far from finished iterating on it. Minecraft: Java Edition remains one of the world's most successful PC games, and this only happens with consistent and regular improvement. Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 is now available for players to download.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.1 includes:

Features & fixes

Chat

Moved the chat scrollbar to the right

When typing a message, the signing status of the displayed chat message is shown with a colored indicator The indicator will either appear to the left of the chat input field, or to the left of the chat preview if chat preview is being used The indicator will be blue when the displayed message is signed The indicator will be orange when Chat Preview is enabled and a preview is waiting to be signed

The background of the chat preview will also display slightly faded when a preview is waiting to be signed

Added a warning toast when connecting to a server that doesn’t enforce secure chat

The list of players on the Social Interactions screen now places entries for players with recently seen messages at the top of the list

Chat preview

Added “When Sending” Chat Preview option for updating chat previews only when attempting to send a message To confirm sending a message, a second hit of the Enter/Return key is required The previous “ON” setting has been renamed to “While Typing”

In “While Typing” mode, the chat preview will no longer display previews if the message has not been modified by the server

Chat Preview is now enabled in singleplayer, and will display when using commands that have selector substitution such as /say

Previewed hover events and click events are highlighted with a solid background

Chat trust status

Messages that are not signed with the Secure Chat system, or have been tampered with by the server will now be marked Messages with missing or invalid signatures are marked as “Not Secure” Messages that are detected as modified are marked as “Modified”

The trust status of messages are displayed with both a colored indicator and an icon The colored indicator is always visible The icon is only visible when the chat screen is open

Hovering over the icon will provide more information about the trust status For modified messages, the original secure text will also be displayed in the tooltip

System messages (non-player chat, such as command output) are displayed with a gray color indicator

Player reporting

It is now possible to report a player for sending abusive messages in the game chat A reporter is required to select the individual chat messages that contain the objectionable content, as well as the category of the report, this is to provide the best context for our moderation team to take action This is accessed via the social interactions screen.

Multiple chat messages can be selected for reporting Additional chat messages around this selection will also be used to provide our moderation team with further context

The category of the report can be selected from a list of Report Categories The Report Categories screen has a “Learn About Reporting” button that links to a help article

Additional comments can be entered to provide more details and information regarding the report

Suspensions & bans

The game will now show a notice screen on startup if you have been suspended from online play The reason for the suspension is shown as well as how long it is effective for



Realms

A message that has been filtered by the Java Realms Profanity Filter will now be marked with a yellow marker

Players will be notified if a chat message they have sent has been fully filtered for one or more receiving players on the Realm

Allay

Allays will dance to a Record playing in a Jukebox

If the Allay is handed an Amethyst Shard while dancing it will duplicate Duplication has a 5-minute cooldown



Sculk catalyst

Sculk Catalysts will now drop 5 XP instead of 20 XP

Bug fixes

More than 50 bugs were fixed in this release

General

The chat input box will no longer apply to custom font glyphs with negative advances, or glyphs with advances greater than 32

Chat types

Chat types added to the `chat_types` registry are now only used for player chat, and not system messages The `system` and `game_info` chat types have been removed

Chat types have been simplified and are now only required to define `chat` and `narration` decorations Chat types no longer support overlays A system message should instead be used to display overlays

The `msg_command` chat type has been split apart into `msg_command_incoming` and `msg_command_outgoing`

The `team_msg_command` chat type has been split apart into `team_msg_command_incoming` and `team_msg_command_outgoing`

The `team_name` chat type parameter has been renamed to `target` This chat type parameter is now used by `msg_command_outgoing`



Components

The `run_command` click event for text components no longer supports sending chat messages directly Only commands are supported This means values now always need to be `/`-prefixed Commands such as `/say` that produce a signed player chat message are not allowed `/tellraw` should be used instead



Game events

Added game events: `jukebox_play` `jukebox_stop_play`



Multiplayer secure chat signing

The order of chat messages are now cryptographically verified This is used for validating the context of chat messages for Player Reports



Server

`enforce-secure-profile` is now defaulted to `true` for dedicated servers

Insecure chat messages logged in the server are prefixed with a `[Not Secure]` tag

Custom servers can set their own auto-completion options for regular chat via a new network packet

Custom servers can hide player chat messages from display via a new network packet This does not delete player chat messages from chat logs

