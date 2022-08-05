Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 hotfix prevents crashes and Secure Chat disconnections

What you need to know

After only a day of testing, Mojang Studios is releasing Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 to all players.

The update fixes a disconnection issue related to the game's recently introduced Secure Chat feature.

It also fixes a crash issue while in the social interactions screen.

Minecraft: Java Edition recently enjoyed a major patch update that introduced new features and improvements, including a big jump forward for player safety with Secure Chat and Player Reporting features. On Friday, Mojang Studios released Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 as a hotfix on top of that previous update.

This Minecraft update is officially releasing to all players after a day of testing, and fixes a Secure Chat issue causing players to disconnect. A crash that can occur while in the social interactions screen is also resolved. This hotfix doesn't include anything else, and releases on top of the Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" branch.

The 1.19.2 hotfix arrives amidst ongoing controversy surrounding Minecraft: Java Edition Player Reporting, a new safety feature that allows players to protect themselves and help enforce Minecraft Community Guidelines. With the feature, and today's Secure Chat fix, Mojang Studios is aiming to make one of PC's best games a safer, more inclusive place for all gamers.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 includes:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing players to get disconnected with Secure Chat

Fixed a crash in the social interactions screen