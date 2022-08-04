Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 Release Candidate 1 tests a fix for Secure Chat
By Zachary Boddy published
The tiniest snapshot to fix a critical issue with a security feature.
What you need to know
- Mojang Studios recently introduced Secure Chat and Player Reporting on Minecraft: Java Edition.
- Today's Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot is incredibly minor, including a single important fix.
- The Release Candidate build tests a fix for server connectivity with Secure Chat.
- If testing for the critical fix goes well, it'll be released to all Minecraft players in the near future.
Minecraft snapshots can range from major releases to minor patches, and today's Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 Release Candidate 1 definitely falls into the latter category. Mojang Studios is testing a single fix with today's snapshot, which will roll out to all players in the near future if testing of this build goes well.
The snapshot, which is still built on top of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," includes a singular fix for Minecraft players. Secure Chat, a security feature aiming to verify the legitimacy of sent chat messages in-game, has been afflicted with a critical issue affecting server connectivity. Today's snapshot build rectifies that issue, and will roll out to players as is, as long as no additional issues are found while testing.
Secure Chat is part of a wider effort to improve the safety of Minecraft: Java Edition, including the controversial but necessary Player Reporting feature. Minecraft is already one of the best PC games, but Mojang Studios can't rest on its laurels while some Minecraft players get away with harassment, threats, and worse. Today's snapshot fixes an issue with Secure Chat, and in turn, improves Player Reporting.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 Release Candidate 1 includes:
Bug fixes
- Fixes a critical issue related to server connectivity with Secure Chat
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Minecraft: Java Edition is now available through PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it's safer than ever thanks to Secure Chat and Player Reporting, which is testing an important fix in this snapshot.
Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.