Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 Release Candidate 1 tests a fix for Secure Chat

What you need to know

Mojang Studios recently introduced Secure Chat and Player Reporting on Minecraft: Java Edition.

Today's Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot is incredibly minor, including a single important fix.

The Release Candidate build tests a fix for server connectivity with Secure Chat.

If testing for the critical fix goes well, it'll be released to all Minecraft players in the near future.

Minecraft snapshots can range from major releases to minor patches, and today's Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 Release Candidate 1 definitely falls into the latter category. Mojang Studios is testing a single fix with today's snapshot, which will roll out to all players in the near future if testing of this build goes well.

The snapshot, which is still built on top of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," includes a singular fix for Minecraft players. Secure Chat, a security feature aiming to verify the legitimacy of sent chat messages in-game, has been afflicted with a critical issue affecting server connectivity. Today's snapshot build rectifies that issue, and will roll out to players as is, as long as no additional issues are found while testing.

Secure Chat is part of a wider effort to improve the safety of Minecraft: Java Edition, including the controversial but necessary Player Reporting feature. Minecraft is already one of the best PC games, but Mojang Studios can't rest on its laurels while some Minecraft players get away with harassment, threats, and worse. Today's snapshot fixes an issue with Secure Chat, and in turn, improves Player Reporting.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.2 Release Candidate 1 includes:

Bug fixes

Fixes a critical issue related to server connectivity with Secure Chat