Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w43a tweaks camels, Creative inventory, and more

What you need to know

Minecraft: Java Edition players have been able to start testing Minecraft 1.20 features through snapshots.

Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w43a is now available, and includes tweaks for camels from the upcoming release.

There are also plenty of other changes to the Creative inventory and Player Reporting.

True to its word, Mojang Studios wasted no time getting the first Minecraft 1.20 features into the hands of players through snapshots and Minecraft Previews. On Wednesday, the Minecraft-centric studio released another Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot with some tweaks for these experimental features, as well as plenty of other changes and fixes.

Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w43a follows its predecessor, which first introduced the initial four Minecraft 1.20 features to the game, with further, minor tweaks to camels. More interestingly, however, are the additional changes coming to the Creative inventory menus and Player Reporting. It should be much easier to navigate the inventory in Creative Mode with these changes, and Player Reports can now be drafted instead of immediately sent or discarded.

Minecraft is one of the best games on PC, and this only becomes more true as Mojang Studios continues to update and refine the long-running creative-survival title. The next major update for game is Minecraft 1.20, which is expected to focus on improving player expression and representation in Minecraft. Minecraft 1.20 will arrive at some point in 2023, with the first four features now in the hands of players for testing.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w43a includes:

Changes & features

General

Changed the colors of the Camel Spawn Egg

Tweaked Camel walk cycle animation

Fence Gates no longer provide center support beneath them

The Chat Reporting screen now shows when the player being reported rejoined chat

More Changes to the Creative Inventory

Added Draft Player Reports

Creative inventory

A lot of feedback has come pouring in as a result of the creative inventory ordering changes

Changes:

Change the icons of creative tabs for better color coding as well as show most iconic visuals

Nature Blocks tab has been renamed to Natural Blocks

Moved dirts and stones to top of Natural Blocks tab which was a big ask from many people (saying they use many of those blocks more than flowers etc)

Fixed Water Bottles not populating in the Consumables tab

Reordered Quartz so Smooth Quartz is a separate section of blocks

Climbable plant blocks are now together in the Natural Blocks tab

Fixed order of Waxed Copper blocks

Fixed order of Coral Blocks to be consistent

Made sure Netherrack was next to Nylium in Natural Blocks tab

Reordered equipment so golden tools and weapons were in a logical order

Moved normal Rails to be before special Rails

Order colored blocks by their gradient (Wool, Terracotta, Candles, Banners, Stained Glass, etc)

Moved Signs up higher in the Functional Blocks tab as it is used quite often by players

Basalt blocks are now found after Nether Brick blocks in the Building Blocks tab, next to Blackstone

Generally reordered the plants of the Natural Blocks tab

Additions:

Added to Redstone Blocks tab Boat with Chests Bell Big Dripleaf White Wool next to Sculk Sensor String next to Tripwire Hook Redstone Ores Chiselled Bookshelf

Added to Consumables tab Milk Buckets

Added to Functional Blocks tab Ominous Banner Dragon Egg Lectern Lightning Rod Note Block

Added to Crafting tab Snowball

Added to Spawn Eggs tab Spawner

Added to Combat tab TNT End Crystal

Added to Tools & Utilities tab Bone Meal



Draft Player Reports

Player Reports can now be kept temporarily as a draft while connected to a server

When exiting the Player Reporting screen, the report can be either discarded or kept as a draft The draft will always be kept if the screen was forcefully closed (e.g. player dying)

Draft reports are kept until the player leaves the current server or world When leaving, the player will be prompted to either discard or finish and send the report



General

Migrated linear algebra types to Java OpenGL Math Library (JOML)

Network protocol

Servers can now lazily distribute players’ profile public keys along with their first chat packet

Profile public keys will now be refreshed without reconnecting

Clients now reset their chat session on receiving a login packet

Fixed bugs

General

DeathTime values 20+ cause corrupted mobs

Shield damage direction is incorrect

When destroying one block of tall seagrass, the other block becomes air when destroyed, rather than water

Explosions from end crystals can’t be blocked by shields

`AngryAt` cannot be manually applied to endermen

Splash water bottles don’t extinguish mobs and player

Ghast fireballs explosions still inflict damage when blocked by a shield

Villagers lose their discounts when relogging while it is a zombie villager

Explosions from beds and respawn anchors can’t be blocked by shields

Weeping vines and twisting vines are not grouped with regular vines in creative inventory

Endermen holding big dripleaf stems don’t drop big dripleaves upon being killed

The sounds of goats stomping and ramming aren’t controlled by the “Friendly Creatures” sound slider

Nylium is not grouped with netherrack in the Creative inventory

Going into water does not extinguish the fire on you if you’re in a boat

Spawner blocks with SpawnPotential and no SpawnData will crash during worldgen

Mobs hurt by water don’t take water damage when they are on a boat

POIs are not created properly when upgrading worlds

If camel is sitting while exiting and reloading the world, it will play the sitting animation again

Panorama Scroll Speed isn’t saved

Acacia hanging signs cannot be crafted

Birch hanging signs cannot be crafted

Z-fighting occurs when the legs of camels intersect one another

Crash when pressing certain buttons while on spectator mode

Hanging signs connect weirdly on the bottom of a fence gate.

Coral Blocks are sorted different than Corals and Coral Fans

Saved hotbars can import disabled items

Water bottles, awkward / mundane / thick potions and tipped arrows don’t appear in the Creative Inventory

Some of the translation keys were merged, resulting in some language translation errors

Lightning Rod isn’t in Functional Blocks tab in creative inventory

Lectern isn’t in Functional Blocks tab in creative inventory

Waxed Exposed Copper blocks are out of order in Building Blocks creative tab

Allays, Piglins, and Villagers lose inventory if unloaded and reloaded

Line spacing on Hanging Signs is too small, causing certain characters to overlap

Discrepancy exists between identifier-allowed characters and path segment-allowed characters

Entities will often spin while pathfinding on top of wall hanging signs

Milk Bucket isn’t in the Consumable Tab in the creative inventory

Nether Wart isn’t in the Nature Blocks tab in the creative inventory

Chiseled Bookshelf isn’t in the Redstone Blocks Tab in the creative inventory

Bone Meal isn’t in the Tools & Utilities Tab in the creative inventory

String isn’t in the Redstone Blocks Tab in the creative inventory