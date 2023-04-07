Minecraft Legends: Launch times, preorder, localization, platforms, preload, and more

Minecraft Legends is the latest off-shoot of one of the world's most popular games and franchises, Minecraft. It's a wild departure from its creative survival predecessor, however, as Minecraft Legends is an entirely unique action-strategy game developed in tangent by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive.

What does this mean? Well, you can read Windows Central's Minecraft Legends preview for a more in-depth breakdown of exactly what this game is and why you should be excited for it, but I'll provide a brief summary here.

Minecraft Legends employs many gameplay elements of the strategy genre, including tasking players with managing a plethora of resources, building of offensive, defensive, and supportive buildings, raising and commanding armies into battle, and going to war against a seemingly unstoppable threat. However, Minecraft Legends changes the formula by placing you directly in the middle of the action as the Hero, thus injecting a bevy of action mechanics into the midst.

You'll explore a procedurally generated world, uniting the people and mobs of the Overworld against a terrifying threat from another dimension: the Piglins. You'll need to be courageous and clever, and will need to rely on the tools and support provided to you as well as your own ingenuity. Strategize, research upgrades, build fortifications, raise mighty armies, and slay foes with your own sword — All of this and more is what makes Minecraft Legends, and it's looking to be one of the best Xbox games of the year.