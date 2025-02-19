Minecraft's spawn eggs are getting ridiculously cute, and our dogs are getting more personality

The Minecraft train never stops moving forward, so there are always new updates waiting around the next corner. Now, we know at least some of the new features and changes we can expect from that next update, as Mojang Studios has released a new Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot and Minecraft Preview build to let the impatient among us go hands-on early.

I have to say, this may be one of the cutest snapshots we've seen in a long time, too. The classic spawn eggs Creative players have been relying on for years are getting refreshed with more intuitive and absolutely adorable designs, while our beloved Wolves are getting even more diverse with new unique personalities. Oh, and I guess leaves are... Leave-ing better.

New spawn eggs with designs that match their mob

In case you didn't know already, everything in Minecraft is born from an egg. Probably. At least, we can create everything using eggs? I don't know, the point is that Minecraft's spawn eggs are finally getting a much-needed redesign that moves away from the vague, ambiguous color schemes to actually distinct and recognizable designs.

Want to spawn a panda? Well, that egg has a panda's face and ears, so that's probably it. What about a bee? Look for the egg with black strips and tiny wings. I'm willing to bet the egg with a beak and colorful head feathers probably spawns parrots. Every egg now looks like what it spawns, with diverse colors, patterns, and even shapes. Honestly, they're just adorable, enough said.

Image 1 of 2 No spawn egg is left untouched (if a mob has different variants, the spawn egg will be the default). (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) There's no way to look at this and think it's not an improvement. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Wolves can now spawn with one of several unique personalities

Last year, Mojang Studios let us adopt more puppies with eight distinct Wolf variants, with each spawning in different biomes and with unique herding behaviors. Now, Wolves are about to get even more unique, as Mojang Studios is adding seven unique sound profiles — and every single Wolf, regardless of its variant, can spawn with any of those profiles. This gives our Wolves different personalities, with unique barks, growls, pants, and whines.

If you really want to push it, you can say there are now 56 variants of Wolves in total. You better get started if you want to collect them all.

Don't forget about the leaves

Mojang Studios recently added a new decorative block to Minecraft's test builds with Leaf Litter, which... Well, it litters the ground with leaves. It's purely for ambience, but those kinds of additions are still important for keeping Minecraft fresh and fun. Now, Leaf Litter will change color depending on the biome in which you'll find it, which makes complete sense.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not as exciting as new spawn eggs or wolf variants, sure, but it's still part of the latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot and Minecraft Preview build you can go download now, with more information available at Minecraft.net. We'll keep you posted when the full update with these new features drops for all players.