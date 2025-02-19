Minecraft's spawn eggs are getting ridiculously cute, and our dogs are getting more personality
The latest Minecraft beta brings a handful of minor features to inject more character into the game.
The Minecraft train never stops moving forward, so there are always new updates waiting around the next corner. Now, we know at least some of the new features and changes we can expect from that next update, as Mojang Studios has released a new Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot and Minecraft Preview build to let the impatient among us go hands-on early.
I have to say, this may be one of the cutest snapshots we've seen in a long time, too. The classic spawn eggs Creative players have been relying on for years are getting refreshed with more intuitive and absolutely adorable designs, while our beloved Wolves are getting even more diverse with new unique personalities. Oh, and I guess leaves are... Leave-ing better.
New spawn eggs with designs that match their mob
In case you didn't know already, everything in Minecraft is born from an egg. Probably. At least, we can create everything using eggs? I don't know, the point is that Minecraft's spawn eggs are finally getting a much-needed redesign that moves away from the vague, ambiguous color schemes to actually distinct and recognizable designs.
Want to spawn a panda? Well, that egg has a panda's face and ears, so that's probably it. What about a bee? Look for the egg with black strips and tiny wings. I'm willing to bet the egg with a beak and colorful head feathers probably spawns parrots. Every egg now looks like what it spawns, with diverse colors, patterns, and even shapes. Honestly, they're just adorable, enough said.
Wolves can now spawn with one of several unique personalities
Last year, Mojang Studios let us adopt more puppies with eight distinct Wolf variants, with each spawning in different biomes and with unique herding behaviors. Now, Wolves are about to get even more unique, as Mojang Studios is adding seven unique sound profiles — and every single Wolf, regardless of its variant, can spawn with any of those profiles. This gives our Wolves different personalities, with unique barks, growls, pants, and whines.
If you really want to push it, you can say there are now 56 variants of Wolves in total. You better get started if you want to collect them all.
Don't forget about the leaves
Mojang Studios recently added a new decorative block to Minecraft's test builds with Leaf Litter, which... Well, it litters the ground with leaves. It's purely for ambience, but those kinds of additions are still important for keeping Minecraft fresh and fun. Now, Leaf Litter will change color depending on the biome in which you'll find it, which makes complete sense.
Not as exciting as new spawn eggs or wolf variants, sure, but it's still part of the latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot and Minecraft Preview build you can go download now, with more information available at Minecraft.net. We'll keep you posted when the full update with these new features drops for all players.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
