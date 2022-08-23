Moonbreaker from Unknown Worlds Entertainment revealed at Gamescom 2022

What you need to know

Unknown Worlds Entertainment, the creators of Subnautica, revealed their next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Moonbreaker is a turn-based sci-fi game inspired by tabletop miniature experiences like Warhammer

Early Access begins on September 29, 2022

At Opening Night Live 2022, Unknown Worlds Entertainment revealed the upcoming turn-based sci-fi title Moonbreaker. Developed by the creators of Subnautica, this miniature-focused project inspired by tabletop experiences like Warhammer 40,000 aims to be a major departure for the studio. Maneuver, battle, and even paint your own figures in this fascinating new title.

For players interested in going hands-on with Moonbreaker, the title is heading to early access via Steam on September 29, 2022. Hearthstone was cited as a key comparison for the title, so strategy and unit selection appear to be important aspects of the latest game from Uknown Worlds Entertainment. Moonbreaker continues the team's tradition of completely swapping genres between releases.