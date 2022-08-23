Gamescom 2022 LIVE: Latest announcements, news, and what to expect

Gamescom 2022, Europe’s premier video game event, has returned this week in Cologne, Germany. The annual trade show promises news on the hottest gaming releases in 2022 and beyond, with six days of announcements, live shows, and trailers. We’re expecting updates around the clock, and we’ll be reporting on them from the show floor all week.

This year’s show runs from Aug. 23 through Aug. 28, following up on a tamer summer sparked by the cancellation of E3 2022. Tuesday kicks off with the anticipated Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley and home to some of the week’s biggest announcements. The full list of Gamescom events also includes a dedicated Xbox live stream and the Future Games Show, followed by an assortment of smaller indie showcases.

While it’s been a quieter year for gaming, Gamescom 2022 looks to be a bold comeback following the pandemic with the latest on new and future titles. This year, Windows Central is live blogging throughout the entire week, and you can join us on the journey. Windows Central Senior Editor Matt Brown and contributor Brendan Lowry are providing updates and commentary on the show throughout the week, with additional insight from our Senior Xbox Editor, Jez Corden, straight from the show floor.

Keep scrolling for all the latest from the Windows Central team, news updates, trailers, and key takeaways from Gamescom 2022, so far.