Obsidian's Pentiment gets November 15 release date on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Pentiment is an upcoming role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios.

At Gamescom 2022, Microsoft shared that Pentiment now has a release date of Nov. 15, 2022.

Pentiment has players solving murders taking place in 16th century Bavaria over the course of 25 years.

Like in other Obsidian Entertainment games, choices players make will have consequences.

If you've been wondering exactly when you'd get your hands on another game from Obsidian Entertainment, there's great news.

Microsoft shared on Wednesday via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) that Pentiment, an upcoming role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios, is now slated to launch on Nov. 15, 2022. Pentiment was previously revealed alongside a November 2022 release window at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Pentiment is artistically themed after the drawings found in medieval manuscripts. Players take on the role of Andreas Maler, an artist in Bavaria who is forced to act as an investigator when deadly murders occur. Like with many Obsidian Entertainment games, story and choice play a huge part in Pentiment, with players determining Maler's background and making decisions based on the evidence they are able to find.

This is the second game from Obsidian Entertainment that is launching in 2022, with survival title Grounded getting its full release — including the story mode — on Sep. 27, 2022. Obsidian is working on at least two other games, with Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, though both of these titles are further out.

Pentiment is now available for preorder for $20 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.