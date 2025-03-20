New game blending Valheim and Mount & Blade comes to Xbox later this year

Xbox gamers have a lot to look forward to in 2025, and if you're a fan of open-world survival games with a crafting focus, the newly announced Bellwright just might be the next game you get hopelessly addicted to.



Already gaining traction on Steam with very positive reviews during its early access period, this indie hit from Donkey Crew has been officially announced for Xbox Series X|S, targeting release in the last quarter of 2025.

Xbox Release Announcement | Bellwright - YouTube Watch On

What is Bellwright?

Bellwright blends medieval strategy, crafting, and survival elements into a single, ambitious title. Published by Snail Games, known for their work on Ark: Survival Evolved and Survival Ascended, this game looks to be a unique spin on the genre, merging the settlement-building of Manor Lords with the combat of Mount & Blade and the exploration-focused gameplay of Valheim.

Bellwright is currently available to play in Early Access on Steam and has very positive reviews (Image credit: Donkey Crew)

Set in the Middle Ages, you play as a rebel leader fighting against a tyrannical queen who has overtaxed her people into desperation. Your mission is to unite the oppressed villages, build a thriving settlement, and raise an army to take the fight to the queen's forces.

What kind of gameplay can I expect in Bellwright?

The new Spring update on Steam is adding Animal Husbandry, new vendors and butchering methods for livestock. (Image credit: Donkey Crew)

You'll engage in directional combat similar to Mount & Blade while commanding units in skirmishes against enemy camps.



Construct and expand your community with modular building systems, recruiting villagers to gather resources, craft goods, and bolster your forces.



There's a also a story to unfold through quests while managing the day-to-day operations of your settlement. Villagers have unique skills that can be used to grow your community in specific ways.

(Image credit: Donkey Crew)

The building system in Bellwright is modular, allowing players to choose from preset designs, such as watchtowers or tents, and place them strategically within their settlements.

On the territorial front, the game emphasizes forging relationships with neighboring settlements, expanding your domain, and assembling a formidable army.

With its mix of strategy, RPG, and sandbox elements, Bellwright has the ingredients to become a standout title in the crowded Xbox lineup and is definitely one to watch based on Steam reviews so far.

Will Bellwright be on Xbox Game Pass?

The announcement so far just states that Bellwright will release on Xbox, it is not known yet if this will be a Game Pass release or not. You can currently purchase the game for $28 in Steam Early Access.